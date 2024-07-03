The new iteration of Doctor Who has been all about extreme leftist politics. Russell T. Davies and Ncuti Gatwa have made it clear in numerous interviews that they cared little for the show's legacy and were far more interested in promoting their agendas than producing quality science fiction. Now, an actor for the new show and a writer/producer of Doctor Who official audio dramas and books is calling the British Reform Party Nazis.

The lead-up to this season's Doctor Who was filled with a circus of public relations from the show's creators. The black, gay star of Doctor Who, Ncuti Gatwa, gave multiple interviews painting himself as a victim by constantly complaining how hard it was for a black man to get major roles—all while being given this role for seemingly no reason other than his race. He went so far as to tell viewers who are upset about the casting choice, "Don't watch," and when the ratings came out as terrible, he lamented that more people weren't watching the show.

Showrunner and lead writer Russell T. Davies has been no better. He's admitted several times that this season would be about his experience as a gay man, and watching as The Doctor abandons his heroism in the episode "Rogue" to leave his companion stranded all so he could dance and make out with another man shows exactly how depraved his lifestyle is.

In one interview, however, Davies went mask off for his grooming agenda, as Davies and the mainstream media who interviewed him tried to brand parents who are concerned with such nearly pornographic content being put in front of children as "homophobes." Davies replied on the topic by saying, "I think if you're 6 years old, you don't care — not at all, but nonetheless, as the world darkens — and I do think the world is darkening around queer rights — there is a joy and a celebration, and there's a community."

He followed up by saying, "Whether you're 12 years old and just beginning to work out who you are, 62 years old and you've never been who you are, or 61 years old like I am and beginning to worry about where we are in society — there is a hero out there cutting his way through the universe, looking damn good in his suits and doing it with a laugh and a smile."

When talking about six- and twelve-year-olds in the context of LGBTQ fetishes, it's clear that he's trying to indoctrinate children, a scary factor for Doctor Who.

Now, another Doctor Who veteran, Nicholas Briggs, has taken to Facebook to paint political opponents of this agenda as Nazis. Briggs runs Big Finish studios, which produces audio stories as well as does writing and performing of licensed spin-off Doctor Who videos. He is known in the main show for voicing the Daleks, being one of the only actors involved in Big Finish and the revived TV series for BBC.

On Facebook, Nicholas Briggs took shots at Nigel Farange's Reform Party, posting an image comparing them to Nazis. He has since deleted the post after getting pushback from the Doctor Who fan community, many of whom support the Reform Party. However, his stance has been made clear.

Doctor Who expert and commentator Tzvi Lebetkin, who runs the YouTube channel Rabbi From Another Planet, took exception to his post, saying, "Nick, I'm sorry but this is simply defamatory nonsense, COMPLETELY detached from reality. I'm Jewish and a rabbi, and FULLY support reform, as do MANY people of diverse ethnicities and identities."

It seemed the fans won the day with Nicholas Briggs deleting the post, but the actor has not issued an apology so far. With so much cringe political activity coming from the Doctor Who camp, this is only another example of wokeism destroying a great science fiction property.

