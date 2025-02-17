David Tennant, known for playing the Doctor in Doctor Who as well as Kilgrave in Jessica Jones, labeled President Donald Trump a “villain” during an opening monologue for the BAFTA Film Awards.

Towards the end of his monologue, Tennant discussed The Brutalist, which stars Adrien Brody, Felicity Jones, and Guy Pearce.

He said, “A film about incredible architecture, In fact, it’s the boldest architecture in film this year apart from Donald Trump’s hair in The Apprentice.”

“Donald Trump, of course, he says he hasn’t seen The Apprentice because it’s a 15. It’s not on Nickelodeon,” he continued.

“See, Donald Trump. I’m worried. I’ve said his name three times. It’s like Beetlejuice. I’ve summoned him,” he said.

Tennant then stated, “Talking of villains…” From there, he paused as the crowd, including Mark Hamill, began clapping and cheering.

Tennant’s comments are not out of the ordinary. Back in June 2024, Tennant wished that British politician Kemi Badenoch “doesn’t exist anymore” while he was accepting an award at the British LGBT Awards.

Tennant said during his speech, “With a slogan I attract the ire of the occasional online idiot. But I don’t have social media so even I have to be told about that by my brilliant wife Georgia, who is the real engine behind anything we do. She educates me about empathy and understanding. And she has been a huge educator for me.”

He then stated, “But I think, if I suppose, if I’m honest, I’m a little depressed by the fact that acknowledging that everyone has the right to be who they want to be and live their life how they want to live it as long as they’re not hurting anyone else should merit any kind of special award or special mention because it’s common sense isn’t it? It is human decency. We shouldn’t live in a world where that is worth remarking on.”

Next, Tennant wished British politician Kemi Badenoch, who is the Women and Equalities Minister, did not exist. He said, “However, until we wake up and Kemi Badenoch doesn’t exist anymore … I don’t wish ill of her. I just wish her to shut up.”

“Whilst we do live in this world I am honored to receive this. I am thrilled to be here and be part of this night. Pride is very important in our house. It’s a family affair. We have skin in the game. So this event tonight thrills me. It gives me hope. It gives me fire. It gives me energy and deep joy. And even if I feel I don’t really deserve this I am very pleased and very proud to be receiving it. Thank you all sooo much,” he concluded.

Earlier in May 2024, he made an appearance at the Proud Nerds: Angels, Demons and Doctors convention in Germany where he stated, “When I was a kid, the idea of being non-binary wasn’t something that existed. It wasn’t a concept. I’ve seen that emerge and people are able to express themselves through that. It only ever seems positive as far as I can see.”

“Now, there is a similar weaponization of these topics being taken by mostly the right wing, or certain sections of society, to create friction and conflict and division where it needn’t be. It’s just about people being themselves. You don’t need to be bothered about it. F**k off and let people be,” he stated.

What do you make of David Tennant labeling President Donald Trump a “villain?”

