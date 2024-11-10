John Barrowman played the over-the-top horny Captain Jack in Russell T. Davies’s Doctor Who relaunch. Though he is tweeting politics and attacking Donald Trump like the rest of the left, he also is claiming the Bad Wolf and Big Finish productions blacklisted him, squashing rumors of a potential return of the spinoff show.

Captain Jack was a cringy character, but much of the show’s female audience loved him because they could create fan fiction about him, shipping him with the Doctor. This was one of the early virtue signals of the LGBTQIA+ degeneracy Russell T. Davies would insert into Doctor Who. The character was infamously bisexual, or rather, he would hit on literally any warm body that he came across on the show.

It became a tiresome situation quickly, but the powers at BBC spun off the character into his own show, TORCHWOOD, which was canceled after four seasons with rumors that mixed reviews meant Russell T. Davies could not get financing for more.

In 2021, John Barrowman was accused of flashing the actors of Doctor Who and Torchwood on the set of the show, he admitted to “silly behavior” and “tomfoolery” but told the outlet Lorraine, “All the people that are making the fuss about it, they weren’t there.”

The #MeToo backlash quickly sunk his career, getting him removed from a Dancing On Ice program.

He continued when speaking of the situation, “The one thing for me, all the people that are making the fuss about it, they weren’t there, they don’t know the context of things that were done. The continued bashing is not good. We've moved on.”

“Like I said, I would never do it now but what we’re not allowing people and myself to do… we’re not allowing people to learn to adapt and to change, and that’s the most important thing,” Barrowman said.

In an interview with the Weekend, he also spoke on the matter, “As Captain Jack Harkness I was the star of Torchwood, so I felt it was down to me to lead the company and keep them entertained. When I was doing a nude scene or a love scene it was clear in the script I'd be naked, and everyone would have known about that at least 48 hours in advance.”

“So I'd be waiting in my trailer wearing just a robe with a sock over my "parts". Then, if I were standing waiting to film a scene where I needed to be nude and someone came into view, I'd make a joke to put them and myself at ease.”

“My actions were simply designed to defuse any potential awkwardness among the cast and crew,” he concluded.

The situation seemed to have outraged him as he deleted his Twitter account in 2022 after making a post attacking his Torchwood co-star Eve Myles for “spewing rhetoric.”

In 2023, John Barrowman’s cache had sunk so low he was forced to cancel a concert tour due to low ticket sales. In 2024, he’s back on X, lashing out about the situation again while trying to promote a new iteration of the concert tour.

A fan posted a mock-up poster to X regarding Torchwood, claiming that Torchwood: Rogues would be coming to Disney+ for an 8-episode stint at the end of 2024. The fan had seen it on Facebook and said he was “stoked” about the show's return.

This prompted John Barrowman to respond and try to promote his new tour in the process, saying, “This is not real as I have been effectively blacklisted from anything #BBC and #Torchwood or #DoctorWho. If you come and see my new show #laidbare all is explained.”

Most of the comments on his X post reference his alleged sexual harassment and bad behavior, with fans not buying his victim routine.

One fan directly accused him of sexual harassment, to which John Barrowman replied, “Why don’t you f*** off you vile piece of s***!”

Before this, his X account had spent days promoting Kamala Harris with various tweets and attacking Donald Trump. Despite his virtue signaling for the Hollywood elite, it doesn’t seem to have garnered him much clout within the industry.

Clearly, John Barrowman is struggling with the accusations of his past behaviors, and it’s a good lesson for actors not to get involved with LGBTQIA+ degeneracy, as putting extreme sexual fetish behavior into the acting and programming only leads to problems.

