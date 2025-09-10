Doctor Strange writer C. Robert Cargill reacted to the shooting of political pundit Charlie Kirk at a Utah Valley University event for Turning Point USA claiming that “If the Mangione effect takes over, the Alt-Right grifter class is cooked.”

Graphic video posted to social media shows Kirk underneath a tent addressing a rather large crowd when a gun shot rings out and Kirk is struck in the neck with blood gushing out.

Cargill reacted to the apparent assassination writing on BlueSky, “There is a very good chance we are sitting, at this very moment, on a historical inflection point. Kirk devoted his life to delighting in his odiousness and cruelty to the point many will celebrate rather than mourn his death.”

He then concluded by seemingly encouraging more attacks, “If the Mangione effect takes over, the Alt-Right grifter class is cooked.

The Mangione effect appears to be a reference to assassin Luigi Mangione who has been charged with shooting and killing Brian Thompson, the CEO of UnitedHealthcare.

After Mangione was arrested and charged with murder, prosecutors noted in a filing earlier this month that he was encouraging others to commit similar wicked and evil acts. “Simply put, the defendant hoped to normalize the use of violence to achieve ideological or political objectives,” the prosecution stated. “Since the murder, certain quarters of the public — who openly identify as acolytes of the defendant — have increasingly begun to view violence as an acceptable, or even necessary, substitute for reasoned political disagreement.”

The prosecution specifically referenced Shane Tamura who attacked a Midtown Manhattan office building that is home to the NFL. He killed off-duty NYPD police officer Didarul Islam, BREIT CEO Wesley LePatner, Rudin Management employee Julia Hyman, and security guard Aland Etienne. He also wounded NFL employee Craig Clementi.

Cargill should no longer be allowed to get any work in Hollywood after these comments and authorities should open an investigation into him for potentially inciting and encouraging violence.

There can be no tolerance for this anymore and there never should have in the first place.

