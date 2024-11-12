C. Robert Cargill, the writer on Doctor Strange and The Black Phone, recently claimed that a “war on women” is happening.

In a post to BlueSky, Cargill wrote, “To my fellow dude creatives: The war on women people said wasn’t happening is f***ing happening out in the open. The culture war is raging, but WE ARE THE CULTURE.”

He added, “Follow women creatives. Promote women. Produce their work. Hire them for your projects and rooms. Women can’t win this one alone.”

It’s unclear what exactly Cargill is talking about. But it is likely that he is referring to governments actually doing what is right and taking action against the mass slaughter of innocent children that occurs through abortion.

The “war on women” is a slogan that that was popularized by Democrats and their allies over a decade ago to impugn righteous laws and politicians who wanted to put a stop to this mass slaughter.

As noted by the Catechism of the Catholic Church, “The inalienable rights of the person must be recognized and respected by civil society and the political authority. These human rights depend neither on single individuals nor on parents; nor do they represent a concession made by society and the state; they belong to human nature and are inherent in the person by virtue of the creative act from which the person took his origin. Among such fundamental rights one should mention in this regard every human being’s right to life and physical integrity from the moment of conception until death.”

It continues, “The moment a positive law deprives a category of human beings of the protection which civil legislation ought to accord them, the state is denying the quality of all before the law. When the state does not place its power at the service of the rights of each citizen, and in particular of the more vulnerable, the very foundations of a state based on law are undermined. … As a consequence of the respect and protection which must be ensured for the unborn child from the moment of conception, the law must provide appropriate penal sanction for every deliberate violation of the child’s rights.”

There is not a war against women. There is a war, a culture war, to stop the mass murder that occurs every single day in the United States.

What do you make of C. Robert Cargill’s claims that a “war on women” is occuring? Join as a paid subscriber to support Fandom Pulse and our journalism, and leave a comment.

NEXT: Alyssa Mercante Threatens Entertainment Journalist John Trent For Reporting On Her Relentless Attacks On Smash JT