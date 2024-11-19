The new edition of Dungeons & Dragons has long-time players fleeing the tabletop gaming system with the woke changes Wizards of the Coast is making. Now, the YouTube channel Diversity & Dragons confirms the new Player’s Handbook contains even more subversion of the classic fantasy game.

Fans have been hesitant about the new Wizards of the Coast D&D offering since One DnD was announced last year, migrating the tabletop gaming system from a traditional pen and books model to a subscription service. Their worst fears were confirmed earlier this year when a series of images from the game were released, which went viral, showing Orcs being changed into a culturally Hispanic group.

The Mexican Orcs image went viral, soundly mocked as wokeism gone wild as the Orcs are presented as being nuanced families of immigrants rather than the dark enemies they’d been in prior editions. This attempt to humanize orcs was largely based on a leftist cry about Orcs being code for black people, which they shoehorned into J.R.R. Tolkien’s work to try to brand the father of fantasy as racist.

Along with this, Dungeons & Dragons producer Kyle Brink went viral for attacking white gamers in the tabletop hobby. He said, “This is not the face of the hobby anymore, and I think there’s been mistakes made in years past where people assumed that D&D players were all, you know, white dudes in a basement, which has been a faulty assumption for a lot of years and gets more and more false every day. And so, in my viewpoint, guys like me can’t leave soon enough.”

Brink has since been let go from Wizards of the Coast after his public relations disaster, but the damage has been done to the brand.

Not to be outdone, Dungeons & Dragons was then exposed by Grummz talking about the new Dungeon Master’s Guide, adding trigger warnings and safe space elements to the fantasy gameplay.

He posted to X, “The second tool is an EMERGENCY SNOWFLAKE BRAKE, where players can STOP the entire game if they feel the slightest bit uncomfortable. To do this, the DMs guide says you must ‘make an X symbol with your arms.’ Once this woke bat signal is given, the entire game must STOP and immediately address the concerns of this ONE PLAYER by SKIPPING or ALTERING the campaign on the fly and force everyone else to go along with it. You would think wokies would be happy with this, but they are ANGRY. You see, Wotc is accused of STEALING these ideas from other tabletop creators...”

Even more woke elements crept into the game which Fandom Pulse wrote about here.

Now, Diversity & Dragons has a copy of the new Player’s Handbook, and it appears Wizards of the Coast has put in more anti-white subversion into its game based on the images in the book.

“I went through the new 2024 Player’s Handbook and did a little experiment. I did a count of all of the character driven art pieces. In it I counted the ones that featured us white dudes, as they derisively call us,” he said.

“On the other side, I counted the ones that featured white women, black men and black women and all the various flavors of furry. The results? In the new player’s handbook, I counted just seventeen pieces of art featuring white dudes as the subject,” he continued.

“Guess how many in the other categories there were? Well over a hundred,” he concluded.

Based on the art agenda, it's clear that Dungeons & Dragons is trying to purge its white male player base, which Diversity & Dragons accounts for the vast majority of its players despite Kyle Brink’s virtue signaling based on his account of traveling to GenCon in 2024 and only counting a handful of minorities among the crowd.

With less than fifteen percent of the art representing their player base, the agenda is clear with Wizards of the Coast. In no way does this reflect “real world” diversity like they have attempted to say their shoehorning diversity into different art pieces in the past, it’s a complete erasure of their playerbase in hopes to find this mysterious modern audience.

By every account, the 2024 edition of Dungeons & Dragons is the worst iteration of the game yet, but with constant updates from the woke activists in the company via their One DnD subscription service, players are braced for the game getting even worse.

