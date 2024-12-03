Disordered My Hero Academia shippers are not happy with mangaka and creator Kōhei Horikoshi for giving the manga’s main protagonist Midoriya a happy ending with his high school crush Ochaka.

X user izukatski seethed, “The ending of mha is deeply rooted in misogyny, and we put far too much hope in a MAN.”

“At the end of the day horikoshi is a man and ofc he's going to give his main guy the girl in the end,” the user added. “It's character assassination and shitty writing, but we were naive to expect more.”

In response to another user noting that the above post is cope, izukataski replied, “Nah im not but i genuinely am becoming a krbk after this i see the vision more than ever.”

KrBk is an acronym that My Hero Academia shippers use to promote a disordered relationship between Bakugou and Kirishima.

Izukataski was not the only individual fuming at Kohei Horikoshi for not promoting disordered relationships.

X user TheepicFrancis wrote, “Y'know, if think I gave Horikoshi too much credit. I kept thinking ‘theres no way he'd be so homophobic as to kill off the queer woman just to shove the woman she loved into a het romance’ and now looking back i feel like a dumbass because this was his attempt at transfem rep.”

Numerous individuals began campaigning for a mass blocking campaign of Horikoshi on X.

One user wrote “Ur dead to me.”

In response another wrote, “we as bkdks and dkbks should all come together and block him.”

The original poster replied, “agreed.”

Still another wrote, “im so serious let’s mass block him.”

Horikoshi should be applauded for promoting the common good and depicting a good and wholesome relationship between Midoriya and Ochaka rather than appeasing these disordered shippers who want to promote degeneracy.

In fact, western comic book creators can learn quite a bit from Horikoshi’s example.

What do you make of these shippers seething and fuming that Horikoshi did not push their disordered fantasies?

