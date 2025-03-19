Numerous videos have surfaced showing that Ubisoft was true to their word that Assassin’s Creed Shadows features disordered and degenerate Sodomite relationships.

Ubisoft originally announced the game would feature these disordered and degenerate relationships back in a blog post in May 2024. The company shared, “Naoe and Yasuke’s disparate personalities also lead them to have different relationships and rapports with other characters, and they don’t always feel the same way about people, nor do people always feel the same way about them. Romantically, they will also attract and be attracted to different types of people. Through the pair, players will get to experience a multitude of relationships.”

A clip shared by MangaLawyer to X confirms Yasuke engages in sin with a male Japanese soldier named Hori Hidemasa.

MangaLawyer also reports that Yasuke “has a gay romance in AC Shadows with a character named Ibuki, who identifies as non-binary (they/them). After some flirting, they kiss each other.”

The sin of sodomy is not exclusive to Yasuke, Naoe also engages in it with a character named Katsuhime as shared in another video by MangaLawyer.

The initial reporting of the game featuring sodomitical relationships was decried by Elon Musk who simply wrote, “DEI kills art.”

These three simple words were enough to emotionally break Assassin’s Creed Executive Producer Marc-Alexis Côté who reacted to the comments in an interview with former Kotaku Editor-in-Chief Stephen Totilo at Game File.

He said, “That tweet generated emotions, that…the first thing I wanted to do was go back on X – that I had deleted – and just tweet back. And I just took a step back. I have a mindfulness app on my phone. And I did a bit of mindfulness to try to explore the emotions that this tweet created.”

In a moment of sheer hypocrisy, he accused Elon of feeling hatred while at the same time indicating he had a bunch of hateful three-word replies he wanted to send, “For me, Elon, it’s sad, he’s just feeding hatred. I had a lot of three word replies that came to mind.”

Nevertheless, Côté continued, “By attacking someone like Elon… I will not convince people about our point of view as a team.”

Nevertheless, Côté doubled down on embracing this degeneracy and wokeness during a BAFTA Master Class. He said, “In today's shifting cultural landscape we face an additional and unforeseen challenge as discussions around representation and inclusivity in media have become increasingly prominent. These conversations can influence how our games are perceived but rather than shy away from those conversations we should see them as an opportunity. Assassin's Creed has always been about exploring the full spectrum of human history and by its very nature that history is diverse. Staying true to history means embracing the richness of human perspectives without compromise.”

“For example in Assassin's Creed Shadows we highlight figures both fictional like Naoe, a Japanese woman warrior and historical like Yasuke, the African-born samurai. While the inclusion of a black samurai in feudal Japan has sparked questions and even controversy, Naoe as a fictional character has also faced scrutiny for her gender. But just as Yasuke's presence in Japanese history is fact so too are the stories of women who defied societal expectations and took up arms in times of conflict. So while both Naoe and Yasuke’s stories are works of historical fiction they reflect the collision of different worlds, cultures, and roles. And their inclusion is precisely the kind of narrative that Assassin's Creed seeks to tell: One that reflects the complexity and interconnectedness of our shared history.”

He added, “We've consistently introduced protagonists from diverse racial, ethnic, and gender identities. History is inherently diverse and so is Assassin’s Creed and the stories we tell. So to be clear our commitment to inclusivity is grounded in historical authenticity and respect for diverse perspectives not driven by modern agendas.”

What do you make of Assassin’s Creed Shadows including this degeneracy in their game?

