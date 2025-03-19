Fandom Pulse

Fandom Pulse

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Vox Day's avatar
Vox Day
Mar 19, 2025

I think the real question is if the interracial sodomy is optional or not. Because, as we all know, being optional makes everything okay in a consent-based morality.

And can you really blame those poor Japanese men faced with the raw sexual appeal of Gay Samurai Shaft? He's a sex machine to all the bushi!

Can you dig it?

Reply
Share
1 reply
Brian Hall's avatar
Brian Hall
Mar 19, 2025

More reasons to skip this AC game. The stupid developers were determined to push away most fans of the series. Woke DEI BS kills another company.

Reply
Share
5 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Fandom Pulse · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture