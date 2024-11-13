Rachel Zegler, who will play Snow White in the upcoming Disney live-action movie, expressed her desire that supporters of Donald Trump and Donald Trump himself “never know peace.”

In posts to her Instagram Stories, which were shared to X by MyNerdyHome, Zegler stated, “i find myself speechless in the midst of this. another four years of hatred, leaning us towards a world i do not want to live in. leaning us towards a world that will be hard to raise my daughter in. leaning us towards a world that will force her to have a baby she doesn’t want. leaning us towards a world that is fearful.”

She continued, “i shouldn’t be shocked. but i am. i am heartbroken for my friends who awoke fear this morning. and i am here with you. to cry, to yell, to hug. to wax poetic on how the left continues to fail us in forging a new path forward. this loss should not have been. and it certainly should not have been by so many votes.”

“i echo ethel cain’s statement more than anything. may trump supporters and trump voters and trump himself never know peace,” Zegler declared.

In another post, Zegler wrote, “there is also a deep, deep sickness in this country that is shown in the sheer amount of people who showed up for this man who threatens our democracy. it is terrifying the number of people who stand behind what this man preaches. it is a foolish subscription to a false sense of security, of masculinity, of intelligence, of patriotism, and of humanity.”

She continued, “there is no help, no counsel, in any of them. I could go on. i won’t. i feel sad. you probably do, too. f**k this.”

She also encouraged her followers to leave X, “get off of elon’s app btw. the f**k are you doing. ‘they’re eating you up on twitter’ - i don’t use that app for a reason. he helped get that man elected and you’re giving him business. i was talking about finding catharsis in art. i don’t care if you’re gonna pick a fight with me. it’s been done before. find something real to be mad at today. there’s plenty to go around.”

Still another post, she wrote, “okay. that’s all. going onstage for act two now and need to get off my soapbox before i get too heated.”

“sending love to everyone who needs it today,” she added. “may we all carry each other through the worst and hold these politicians accountable. your dem govs just got very important! they already were but hey! follow your governors! hold them accountable. local government is where we will make real change. this is not the end. ever.”

“i will love through these fours years as best I can,” she concluded. “f**k donald trump.”

This is unsurprising from Zegler. She made her hatred clear in numerous posts on X back in 2021.

In January 2021, she wrote, “girls don’t want boys. girls want trump to go cry in his bunker over twitter drama.”

In another post on the same day, she wrote, “i will miss telling trump to shut the f**k up too. maybe i will just randomly tweet it for no reason. i am sure that he will have to shut the f**k up irl too.”

She previously posted in June 2020, “F**k Donald Trump.”

