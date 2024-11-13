Fandom Pulse

Fandom Pulse

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Brian Hall's avatar
Brian Hall
Nov 14, 2024

I voted for Trump and I'm happy and feeling very peaceful. I don't care what an ignorant failed actress says.

Reply
Share
1 reply
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Fandom Pulse · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture