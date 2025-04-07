The Walt Disney Company’s live-action Tangled adaptation has reportedly been put on pause following Disney’s Snow White box office disaster.

Back in December, Deadline’s Matt Grobar reported that Disney was working on a live-action adaptation of Tangled from director Michael Gracey, script writer Jennifer Kaytin Robinson and producers Kristin Burr and Lucy Kitada.

Now, The Hollywood Reporter’s Borys Kit and Mia Galuppo report that the film “has been put on pause, according to studio insiders.”

READ: Insider Alleges Greta Gerwig And Netflix's 'The Chronicles Of Narnia' Adaptation Is A "Train Wreck"

This report comes in the wake of The Walt Disney Company potentially losing upwards of $350 million on its live-action remake of Snow White. The film has only grossed $77.4 million domestically and just $75.8 million internationally for a global gross of $153.2 million.

The film is on a worse trajectory domestically than the Brie Larson led The Marvels film when factoring for inflation. The Marvels had grossed $79.3 million by the end of its third Sunday in 2025 dollars.

The original Tangled animated film starring Mandy Moore as Rapunzel and Zachary Levi as Flynn Rider grossed $200.8 million domestically and $381.6 million internationally for a global gross of $582.4 million globally back in 2010. That would be $852.2 million in 2025 dollars. Furthermore, the film added another $236.7 million in domestic video sales or $346.4 million when calculating for inflation.

While Disney is reportedly putting a pause on Tangled, it does have at least two other live-action adaptations in the works. First up, is Lilo & Stitch, which will arrive in theaters on May 23rd. Then a live-action Moana film is expected to arrive in theaters on July 10, 2026.

READ: In Another Troubling Sign For Doctor Who, Russell T. Davies Admits The BBC Is Yanking An Episode From Broadcast TV

Tangled is not the only live-action film that Disney has put on pause or scrapped. In March 2024, Sword in the Stone live-action director Juan Carlos Fresnadillo told ScreenRant that the film was unlikely to be made.

He said, “That was a project that I was attached to years ago, but it was put on hold. From this day, to be honest with you, I don’t know what’s gonna happen. I think it’s a great project and a great story that needs to be told, but I don’t know what is gonna happen. Let’s see; fingers crossed.”

“As you can imagine, with all these movies, you never know when it’s going to happen,” he continued. “I really hope that Disney greenlight the movie, but right now, I don’t know anything about it. Also, the experience that I have now after [Damsel] would be fantastic to apply to The Sword in the Stone, for sure.”

It is possible that The Walt Disney Company might be rethinking its entire animated to live-action pipeline.

As noted by Kit and Galuppo in their report, Disney named Daria Cercek as its head of live-action theatrical films. Cercek was previously at Paramount Pictures as the co-president of its Motion Picture Group alongside Mike Ireland. She reports to David Greenbaum, who replaced Sean Bailey as the President of Disney Live Action and 20th Century Studios in February 2024.

What do you make of Tangled being put on pause?

NEXT: 'Snow White' Has Another Massive 58% Decline At The Box Office As 'Minecraft' Dominates