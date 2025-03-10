The Walt Disney Company shared new images for Lucasfilm’s upcoming The Mandalorian & Grogu film including one showing the Millennium Falcon in Cloud City and another showing a destroyed Death Star and Imperial graveyard.

The Disney Parks Blog shared the new images alongside announcing it is updating the Millennium Falcon: Smuggler’s Run attractions at both Disneyland and Disney World following a presentation at SXSW.

“Opening an attraction and such a massive movie on the same day wouldn’t be possible without the relationships we have inside Disney,” said Imagineer Asa Kalama.

She then hinted that the updated attractions tie into the film, “Jon and Dave have shared their story with us, and now we’ve all worked together to come up with a new mission for Smugglers Run that plays into this narrative.”

READ: 'Daredevil: Born Again' Fails To Chart On Luminate's Weekly Top 10 Streaming Originals, Might Be Worse Than 'The Acolyte'

The Mandalorian & Grogu director Jon Favreau further added, “This isn’t going to retell what happens in the movie – it’s more like participating in something that’s happening just off-camera from what you see in the film.”

Disney and Lucasfilm also revealed that BDX droids will show up in The Mandalorian & Grogu. They will also be making appearances at Walt Disney World, Tokyo Disneyland, and Disneyland Paris.

READ: 'Reacher' Actor Explains Why Woke Ideology Dominates Hollywood

Disney and Lucasfilm have not revealed many details about The Mandalorian & Grogu. When the company announced the film on StarWars.com back in January 2024 it simply stated, “The Mandalorian and Grogu are embarking on a new adventure — to movie theaters.”

It did share that Pedro Pascal would reprise his role as Din Djarin and that he would be joined by Sigourney Weaver, although they provided no details on her character.

Despite Disney being tight-lipped about the film there have been rumors circulating indicating that the film will involve The Mandalorian and Grogu attempting to intervene in an assassination attempt against Rotta the Hutt.

Kristian Harloff shared in January, “What it looks like, is it looks like Mando and Grogu are hired to rescue [Rotta the Hutt]. He’s held hostage and they’re kind of like the good guys.”

“And the bad guy is someone, I even see people kind of guessing it in the comments below, and Embo is coming back,” he continued. “He was voiced by Dave Filoni. He’ll be voiced by Dave Filoni again. He is basically the big bad in this story from what I’m hearing. It looks like Embo is the big bad and him and Mando both going after Rotta. Mando’s trying to rescue him. Embo is trying to kill him.”

READ: Report: Race-Swapped Snape For Harry Potter TV Series Close To Happening

Bespin Bulletin would later add that Rotta the Hutt will be depicted as “buff” and the reason being is that “Rotta the Hutt is a gladiator in The Mandalorian & Grogu.”

Furthermore, the outlet shared, “In addition, he has some scarring on his face, likely from the battles he’s been in. Like many other gladiators, Rotta has a weapon and I believe that weapon is a vibroblade/vibrosword. Rotta is a far cry from little Stinky these days.”

The outlet also claimed, “Embo is hired by the two Hutts from The Book of Boba Fett to take out Rotta, but I heard mixed things on who hires Din Djarin to capture Rotta.”

He then shared that he’s heard from multiple sources that it will be the New Republic and that Sigourney Weaver’s Colonel Bishop “definitely seems like a possibility.”

What do you make of these new images? What are your expectations for The Mandalorian & Grogu?

NEXT: Rumor: Disney Minimizing Rachel Zegler's Press Appearances To Limit Anti-Woke Backlash For 'Snow White'