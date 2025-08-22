Fandom Pulse

Laran Mithras
Aug 22

Disney is approaching this wrong and it will end in failure.

Their primary focus is "targeting" certain genders.

Instead of a good story, they're going to spew out another gender-blob of ugly message and repulsion.

Need to get rid of Disney "leadership." Need to replace them with Christians. They need to put out a good, Christian story. That would be real change - and meaningful.

AJ
Aug 22

Well here's an idea: FIX STAR WARS. Just do to the new stuff what they did to the old EU, or keep a couple of things and trash the rest. Cheaper than a new IP, which no one is going to trust anyway because we have no evidence that Disney is serious about changing their culture. Fixing Star Wars (and Marvel) through drastic cuts to canon, though, would go a long way to changing the minds that matter.

