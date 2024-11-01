Yesterday a video dropped where several Marvel Cinematic Universe actors posted a scripted video call, trying to get out the vote for Kamala Harris by using their roles in The Avengers as authority figures. The advertisement failed spectacularly, however, and the internet mocked their botched lines which made Harris look like a tyrant.

The MCU call started with Scarlett Johansson, who played the Black Widow in The Avengers, thanking the group for joining the call. It was answered by Don Cheadle, who played War Machine, interrupting with, “Whoa, whoa, whoa, I think you mean assembling!”

Then, Danai Guria, Okoye in Black Panther, said, “Scarlett, it is our pleasure to come together and to get the vote out of this election.” It made it sound like it was a general notice for the public to vote like celebrities used to do, but then the leftist political leanings came in, and it was to lecture audiences about who they should vote for, not to give a simple reminder to do a civic duty as entertainers like respected actors of the past used to do.

Mark Ruffalo, known for his Trump-derangement posting on X better than his role as the Hulk at this point, said, “How about we start with what our voting plans are gonna be, who we’re gonna bring to the polls with us, that sort of thing.”

To which Robert Downey Jr., the Iron Man actor, said, “I think Kamala Harris needs a catchphrase.”

This is where the call goes off the rails as the actors don’t have any good catch phrase for the embattled vice president.

Chris Evans suggests, “I can do this all day,” and gets shut down in the scripted responses by other actors.

Don Cheadle then says, “Boom, we’re looking for this.”

Danai Gurai suggests, “Kamal forever,” with a strange X over her chest like a Wakanda Forever call from Black Panther, highlighting the candidate’s alleged blackness awkwardly.

This is where it went out of control, as it gets suggested to say “Kamala Harris, I’m down with democracy,” which quickly mutates into “Kamala Harris: down with democracy!”

As the Harris campaign is already suspected of fraud in multiple instances to subvert the election with fake ballots, voting machine problems, and the like, and the Biden Administration has been accused of the same in the 2020 election, it creates a very uncomfortable message coming from the Hollywood elite. It’s mask off that they simply want to control the populace rather than allow democracy.

The Avengers actors try to make a joke out of it, but it comes across as flat as this is clearly a scripted situation.

They start playing heroic music under it as multiple members of the cast say “down with democracy.” Don Cheadle finally emphasizes the point with, “together we’re gonna tear down democracy.”

The skit abruptly ends with a Harris – Walz logo which then has a man’s voice saying “I’m Kamala Harris and I am down with democracy.”

The top comment on the post mocked the actors saying, “WTF I like Thanos now...”

Influencer Mike Cernovich posted, “Embarrassing. And one of many reasons I don’t watch Marvel movies. Imagine being an adult man and having a comic book movie understanding of the world:”

Science fiction author and Substack columnist Isaac Young said, “All actors are just clowns without the makeup.”

The messaging from the Marvel Cinematic Universe cast of The Avengers fell completely flat, showing how cynical Hollywood is. It’s difficult to imagine anyone being influenced to vote by this message and it shows the desperation of the Harris campaign going into the final days of the election.

