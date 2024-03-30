Morph being more than friendly with Wolverine in X-Men '97 episode 3 written by Beau DeMayo

X-Men ’97 went off the rails for its third episode putting the LGBTQ agenda on full display through the character of Morph, who has already caused controversy for the show in the way the character has been described as “non-binary.” The episode, co-written by the fired showrunner Beau DeMayo, has taken Marvel to new lows in what is supposed to be children’s programming.

Beau DeMayo stated that Disney Marvel brought him in to communicate his experiences as a “black gay man” as the series was about to premiere. This came with a flurry of bad PR for X-Men ’97, as Morph was revealed to be non-binary, sparking outrage among Marvel fans. On top of it, one of the lead designers gave an interview about “body diversity” to virtue signal the show's identity politics.

While fans were tepid about X-Men ’97, many were assuaged by its first two episodes, which upheld many of the characterizations of the old Animated Series cartoon. However, it was noted by a critic that the second episode was a reference to MAGA and January 6th.

Morph presenting as female in X-Men '97

But like many Disney Marvel properties, X-Men ’97 pulled a bait and switch in the third episode.

In the episode (spoilers), Jean Grey is revealed to be a clone created by Mr. Sinister, who is activated as the Goblin Queen. The episode cuts to scenes with the other X-Men grappling with the situation.

The homosexual subtext starts with Morph as he makes jokes about Rogue and Magneto training in the danger room and sexualizes the context about Magneto’s “stamina” while leaning on Wolverine in a feminine manner. Wolverine then goes to look for Jean Grey, and Morph sighs longingly as Wolverine goes away, saying, “And then there was Morph.”

Morph and Wolverine in X-Men '97

Even though that was subtle, it gets far more overt and worse, showing Beau DeMayo’s “black gay man” agenda on full display as Mr. Sinister’s psychic attacks begin.

Morph goes into the shower, where there’s a male who appears to be Wolverine inside. He smirks as he looks at the body. Morph then gets his claws out and says, “Need some help with those hard-to-reach spaces?”

It’s clear Morph means to have a homosexual encounter with who he thinks to be Wolverine in the shower before the situation unfurls into the full psychic attack on the X-Men.

Many stans of the show were mocking outraged critics were overreacting to Morph becoming non-binary, stating that it’s implied with shapeshifting, which was never the case in 1997, as the word is a much more modern construct. But the outraged fandom has proved to be correct again as yet another character in a kid’s TV show has been turned into an overt homosexual in order to push the Hollywood agenda.

Reaper Killer creator Joe Sonntag wasn’t impressed with the change, stating on X, “So they waited for episode 3 of X-men 97 to make that non-binary Morph pretty much straight up gay.”

Other fans voiced similar disgruntled opinions on the change for Morph, who originally was portrayed as a male with no sexual overtones toward characters like Wolverine.

With this being the third episode, one can expect Beau DeMayo to incorporate his “black gay man” experience into more episodes in the future as X-Men ’97 settles in and Disney Marvel becomes more comfortable making radical changes with an already hooked audience.

For now, X-Men ’97 may have started off strong, but it is a disappointment.

What do you think of X-Men ’97 and Beau DeMayo inserting a gay Morph? Leave a comment and let us know how Disney and Marvel are doing.

