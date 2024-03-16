X-Men '97 Preview Comic, Marvel Comics

by Eddy Brock

In a shocking move, Disney and Marvel Studios recently fired Beau DeMayo, the creator of the highly anticipated animated series X-Men '97. DeMayo's company email was deactivated without prior notice, and the studio has remained tight-lipped about the reasons behind this decision. Despite DeMayo's silence on social media, rumors have been swirling about the potential causes of his dismissal.

X-Men '97, a revival of the beloved 1990s X-Men animated series, was set to premiere in just a week. DeMayo had already received approval for a second season and was making plans for a third, with the studio having high hopes for the project and DeMayo's involvement in other upcoming Marvel ventures.

However, behind the scenes, it seems that DeMayo's behavior and conduct on X-Men '97 had become a source of concern for Disney/Marvel Studios. Insiders John Rocha and Jeff Sneider discussed the situation on the Hot Mic podcast, revealing that DeMayo had developed a reputation for being difficult to work with and had exhibited a series of problematic issues.

RELATED: Marvel Taps Gail Simone, Jed McKay, and Eve Ewing To Run The X-Men Franchise Reboot

X-Men '97 Character Sheet

According to his report on The InSneider, an inside source describes DeMayo as nice but difficult to work with. Rocha added that the fact that DeMayo maintained an OnlyFans account, albeit non-sexual in nature (unless you're into gay feet), likely exacerbated the situation. Combine these strange kinks with a volatile self-celebrity and it's no secret as to why X-Men '97 seems to play out DeMayo's power fantasies.

The source reportedly stated:

“[DeMayo] is a nice guy, but impossible to deal with. Like, truly an absolute nightmare to deal with on a daily basis. He’s been really annoying them [Marvel leadership] for a while now, and it has nothing to do with the fact that there’s a lot of diversity and LGBTQ stuff in X-Men. It’s just that he’s really prickly and difficult to work with.”

As for the OnlyFans reveal: “This insider also suggested that DeMayo’s activity on Only Fans did not go over well with his Disney bosses, who found some of his behavior ‘creepy.’”

If allegations of abusive behavior on DeMayo's part prove to be true, it would highlight a concerning pattern within Disney and Marvel Studios regarding their ability to properly vet the character and conduct of their creators and talent. The entertainment industry has been rocked by numerous scandals involving alleged abusers, and Disney/Marvel Studios has not been immune to these controversies.

RELATED: RUMOR: Marvel Comics Approached Grant Morrison To Reboot X-Men Comics And He Declined

From the highly publicized case of Jonathan Majors, who was recently found guilty of assault and promptly fired from his role in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) to rumors surrounding other high-profile names like John Depp, James Gunn, Josh Brolin, and Jeremy Renner, the studio has faced criticism for its handling of such situations.

X-Men TAS, 1997

In the case of Beau DeMayo and X-Men '97, Disney and Marvel Studios appears to have taken a firm stance, choosing to part ways with the creator rather than risk further controversy or potential harm to the project or the studio's reputation. While the decision may have been difficult, it sends a clear message that the studio is committed to maintaining a safe and professional working environment.

As the entertainment industry continues to grapple with issues of misconduct and abuse, Disney/Marvel Studios' handling of the Beau DeMayo situation will be closely watched. The studio's willingness to take decisive action, even with a high-profile project like X-Men '97 on the line, could set a precedent for how other production companies address similar situations in the future.

Are you surprised by possible allegations of Beau DeMayo? What are your thoughts on X-Men '97 after the firing? Let us know in the comments!

NEXT: Marvel Comics Editor Tom Brevoort Calls Anti-Woke Fans “Cretins” While Confirming X-Men Reboot Will Push Agenda