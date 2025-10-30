Fandom Pulse

Joseph L. Wiess
Oct 30

One Disney exec said it was “too woke for Trump’s USA,” and this was “a factor in Disney's minds.”

That's not the truth and it's a cop-out.

If you took an old episode of Dr. Who, Let's say from when Tom Baker was the doc, and put it up against any modern episode, the people would rave about Baker's episode.

Each of those old episodes were only only a little over 45 minutes run time, but they were well written and action packed. They didn't try to push lgbt+ nonsense down people's throats.

I watched all the old Dr. Who's in the 80's, on KERA, Dallas' local PBS station. I stayed up late to watch those, because they were good.

I couldn't even gather the interest to watch a modern Dr. Who. I tried, but once they turned the doc into a feminist spouting woman, I gave up.

I even sat through all the peter capaldi episodes, because despite the flaws, the writing was still true to the story.

Codex redux's avatar
Codex redux
Oct 31

I refer to the timeless wisdom of Cartman: First they put a woman in it, then they made it fake and ghey.

