Chris Columbus was on the phone with Variety on Nov. 20, talking about Catherine O’Hara, when the news of a new Home Alone sequel broke. O’Hara, who played Kate McCallister, died Jan. 30 at 71. Columbus told Variety’s Clayton Davis that another film cannot happen without her. Variety reports that sources say he did not know a project was in the works.

Disney then announced their 20th Century Studios has a new Home Alone sequel in early development with Macaulay Culkin returning. Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg are shaping the script with Culkin and will produce through their company, Point Grey. Plot and casting are under wraps. Disney has named no director, cast or release date, and it declined to comment to Variety.

The movie began with Culkin’s pitch. Deadline reported that he took it to Disney film chief David Greenbaum, and that the story follows an older Kevin as a father. Culkin described the idea publicly last year on his Home Alone anniversary tour. Kevin is locked out of his own house, and “he’s the one setting traps for me,” the trap-setter being Kevin’s son. Culkin told Variety at the time, “I’m either a widower or a divorcee.”

Puck’s Matt Belloni reported in July that Culkin had been seen on the Disney lot. He said Disney was “salivating” and willing to fund a “passion project” if Culkin reprised Kevin McCallister. Rogen and Goldberg joined after that.

Columbus directed the first two films. His position on Nov. 20 had three parts. He said O’Hara and Culkin are the emotional center of the story, and he called O’Hara “50% of ‘Home Alone.’” He said he could imagine another film with the original cast. He said a sequel built around O’Hara and Culkin cannot happen now that she is gone.

That is a narrower statement than the headlines suggest, and Fandom Pulse is reporting it as Variety recorded it. Columbus was not reacting to Rogen or to Disney’s plan. He was describing what he believes the original film ran on. He split its weight between a mother and a son, and one half of that structure is gone. The Disney announcement lands on a statement that was already complete.

His earlier remarks were harsher. In 2020 he called a reboot “a waste of time.” In August 2025 he told Entertainment Tonight that another film would be a “mistake.” After the news broke, he declined to comment further. He receives a Hollywood Walk of Fame star in December and is set to direct Gremlins 3.

Rogen has made a career commentating on this exact transaction. In Apple TV+’s The Studio, he plays a studio executive ordered to turn the Kool-Aid Man into a billion-dollar movie. The show treats the brand-to-blockbuster conveyor belt as a joke. O’Hara appeared in it as studio executive Patty Leigh. Point Grey is now on the other side of that conveyor belt, delivering Kevin McCallister to Disney.

If you look at a pattern of his work, you can see why this is troubling. Point Grey took the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles into animation. The film carried a $70 million budget and grossed $181.9 million worldwide, and a sequel is dated for August 2027. Rogen also voices Launchpad McQuack in Disney+’s Darkwing Duck revival, which Point Grey produces. Point Grey’s announcement line read: “Disney said ‘Let’s get dangerous,’ and we said, ‘hell yeah.’”

Each property keeps its name and its recognizable furniture while the sensibility inside changes to Rogen’s. This appears to be another corporate skinsuit with the title, the house, the star and the Christmas release window wrapped around a story built for someone else’s taste. Culkin’s pitch supplies the first piece of evidence. A widowed or divorced Kevin locked out of his house by his own child is a premise about adult failure, and it sits a long way from the 1990 film about a family reunited on Christmas.

Home Alone does not have an unfilled gap. The original grossed $476.7 million worldwide. The two Culkin films together took in about $835.7 million. Disney has already tried the sequel-without-Culkin route more than once. Home Alone 3 earned about $79 million globally. Home Sweet Home Alone, Disney’s 2021 streaming reboot, holds a 15% Rotten Tomatoes score.

The studio’s interest tracks streaming. Belloni described Home Alone as one of the studio’s top-streamed holiday franchises. The original cast made the money, and the newer entries did not. Disney now has Culkin back and has put the two Hollywood figures most associated with irreverent brand treatments around him. O’Hara cannot return, and the director of the first two films has said the film depended on her.

Does the film that earned $836 million need a Seth Rogen version, or does Disney need one more holiday title for Disney+?