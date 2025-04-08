The Walt Disney Company was excoriated for advertising the degenerate FX on Hulu series Dying For Sex on the front page of its streaming service, Disney+.

If you are unfamiliar with Dying for Sex, the show premiered on FX on Hulu earlier this month and is based on a podcast by Wondery and Nikki Boyer. The show, which is created and written by Kim Rosenstock and Elizabeth Meriwether follows Michelle Williams’ character Molly Kochan as she is diagnosed with Stage IV metastatic breast cancer, leaves her husband of 13 years, and pursues a life of adultery.

The show was recently advertised on the front of Disney+ with Michelle Williams in a hospital gown in a state of undress. According to Libs of TikTok who posted to X, “Received from multiple sources. Disney is reportedly advertising a series called Dying for Sex on the front page of their streaming service. One source says their 6-year-old saw it and started asking about it. I thought this application was supposed to be "family friendly." What's going on Disney+?”

READ: Disney And Pixar Push Sodomy In Animated Children's Show 'Win Or Lose'

Numerous parents and other individuals replied in horror and with condemnation for Disney.

One wrote, “I can confirm. This is appalling. Kids were in the room, tried to scroll fast, but no doubt it was seen.”

Another wrote, “My kids use Disney+ almost exclusively… This is outrageous.”

READ: Disney's Live Action 'Tangled' Paused After 'Snow White' Box Office Disaster

Another wrote, “My 6 year old son with autism kept opening it. I had to remove the app from his tablet, I need to mess with parental controls.”

“Yeah. I’m getting really tired of this crap Disney+. Keep the front page stuff kid friendly,” Wrote Billdozer74__

Still another wrote, “Was going to watch revenge of the sith.... My 8 year old saw this..... I'm cancelling my Disney+ today. ‘family friendly’ my ass..... I'm having to have a very uncomfortable discussion with my 8 year old son now.....”

READ: Netflix's Animated 'Devil May Cry' Series Trashed For Making Demons Sympathetic, Americans The Villains, And Portraying Christianity As Bad

“same thing happening here, still, on the landing screen for days now... it's honestly disgusting. it's intensional and meant to be seen by children... it's like having an adult section at Babies R Us... not cool Disney+,” wrote JayPresto.

Gillian Roth wrote, “Yeah, I saw this last night and I was furious. My kids wanted to watch Elemental and this was on the screen and my daughter was like... ‘What is sex?’ Not happy ---”

These parents are right to be outraged. This show never should have been made let alone advertised on Disney+. The purpose of the show is clearly to spread anti-family propaganda and pro-feminist messaging that claims getting married is somehow wrong, evil, and restrictive. The show is clearly pushing immoral and evil messages.

What do you make of Disney producing and advertising this vile show?

NEXT: Insider Alleges Greta Gerwig And Netflix's 'The Chronicles Of Narnia' Adaptation Is A "Train Wreck"