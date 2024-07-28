An anonymous Disney employee made explosive disclosures about dangerous Disneyland rides to YouTuber Overlord DVD after Splash Mountain was replaced with a DEI variant, “Tiana’s Bayou Adventure.” The diversity problems go deeper than the thematic choices, putting the entire theme park operation and its guests at risk.

In June this year alone, two Disney ride failures made the news. First, it was reported that Disney World guests were evacuated from Tiana’s Bayou Adventure, the newest ride that replaced Splash Mountain after it suddenly came to a stop. Reportedly, some of the animatronics are somewhat flammable and unreliable, and the ride hasn’t worked properly since its inception. It was also reported that a group of riders on board the Incredicoaster at Disney California Adventure Park were stuck after the rollercoaster experienced ride failure.

In the video, the Disney employee said that is a poorly kept secret by management, but attendance and satisfaction are way down, with employees having to attend classes to improve. He said it is probably the highest number of complaints Disney has received at any given time. He disclosed how Disney has essentially been the cause of its own brain drain by abusing and mistreating their talent. He said that a lot of executive and management-level employees are getting pushed out by Disney by the way they are treated, and many of them are now working for Universal.

Explaining that Disney likes putting “yes-people” into management positions these days, he said: “When I first started decades ago, there used to be this sort of standard quality, an understanding that there'd be some sort of specialization training degree, sort of merit toward a position. But over the past few years, they’d just get someone into a position, and then they’d try to mentor them to where they need them to be. So they might not even have any previous training, they might not have any previous experience etc. But as long as they're liked enough or they say yes enough, they're put into key positions. And so that's also another reason that we're seeing there's a lot of managers without any formal training that don't even really know how to do the job.”

The whistleblower criticized Disney management for pushing quotas, as well as their adversarial style: “I don't want to make it too political, but there's pushes for DEI involvement and things like that. Quotas. So they just started looking at management positions and say ‘well we can put someone here and then don't worry we can teach them how to do the job after they have it.’ They [employees] also have an adversarial position with their manager sometimes too where they have to essentially justify their existence.”

He continued, “Every so often they're basically called into a room and basically like you're being called in to to plead your case to not be fired. They'll [the employees] have to tell them ‘this is what we've done and this is these are all the different ways that they've padded the resume since getting the position that helped the company in some way.’ And so you have a lot of people doing these nonsensical projects to try and spin not being fired basically when the reality is they could either be the best or the worst manager in their history, but they're having to sometimes make up these projects as well just to make it look like they're falling within the Disney system.”

The whistleblower also says that Disney now has people leading entire divisions without the required skill and experience: “It's gotten really bad too in that sense, so you have a lot of people heading divisions that don't actually know how to head the division or have no prior experience at all, but they said yes enough times to the right person.”

When asked if they got the job because they were the right DEI demographic, he said: “Right, sometimes yeah. I'm sure that has been a factor pretty heavily.”

Let us know in the comments what you think about Disney’s DEI rides, and whether you’ll be taking them in future. Restack this post!

By Jack Dunn