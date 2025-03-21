Fandom Pulse

Mar 21, 2025

He was on "The Man Show" and was then given a top job in network TV. His "Man Show" co-host went on to middling success doing DIY shows. You don't have to be a genius to see it. He will say whatever he is told to say by the people who own him now.

Mar 22, 2025

Jimmy Kimmel was such a funny guy. Sad to see him turn into such a leftist shill. I hope one day he recovers his manhood and returns to comedy.

