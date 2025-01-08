The Walt Disney Company is not backing away from pushing wokeness and feminism as it was recently announced the company is developing a gender-swapped Holes TV show based on Louis Sachar’s original novel.

Variety reported that the show, which is being written and executive produced by Alina Mankin and showrun and executive produced by Liz Phang will see “a teenage girl sent to a detention camp where the ruthless Warden forces the campers to dig holes for a mysterious purpose.”

Mankin’s writing credits include a show called Lodge 49 and Anne with an E as well as two episodes of The Mindy Project.

Phang previously produced The Strain, The Haunting of Hill House, Locke & Key, Yellowjackets, Foundation.

Alongside Mankin and Phang, Drew Goddard of Goddard Textiles will executive produce as well as Sarah Esberg.

Goddard told Variety, “My mom’s been a schoolteacher for her whole life and, as such, she’s served as a de facto book scout for Goddard Textiles. She always knows what ‘the kids’ are into long before everyone else does. ‘Holes’ was the first book she suggested to me – this was back in the late ‘90s – and she was positive it was going to be a phenomenon. It feels good to bring it full circle for Mrs. Goddard and her sixth grade class.”

Goddard added, “They’ve done a wonderful job capturing Louis Sachar’s unique spirit. To say much more about what they have in store would spoil all the fun.”

The original novel was published back in 1998. The official description of the book states, “Stanley Yelnats is under a curse. A curse that began with his no-good-dirty-rotten-pig-stealing-great-great-grandfather and has since followed generations of Yelnatses. Now Stanley has been unjustly sent to a boys' detention center, Camp Green Lake, where the boys build character by spending all day, every day digging holes exactly five feet wide and five feet deep. There is no lake at Camp Green Lake. But there are an awful lot of holes.



”It doesn't take long for Stanley to realize there's more than character improvement going on at Camp Green Lake,” it continues. “The boys are digging holes because the warden is looking for something. But what could be buried under a dried-up lake? Stanley tries to dig up the truth in this inventive and darkly humorous tale of crime and punishment—and redemption.”

The book was originally adapted into a film by Disney back in 2003 with Sachar writing the screenplay and Andrew Davis directing.

The movie starred Shia LaBeouf as Stanley and Sigourney Weaver as the Warden. It also featured Jon Voight, Tim Blake Nelson, Khleo Thomas, Patricia Arquette, Dulé Hill, Eartha Kitt, Jake M. Smith, Byron Cotton, Brenden Jefferson, Miguel Castro, Max Kasch, Zane Holtz, and Noah Poletiek.

The film grossed $71.2 million worldwide with $67.3 million coming from the domestic box office. It had an estimated budget of $20 million.

What do you make of Disney gender swapping Holes for this Disney+ show?

