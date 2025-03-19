Fandom Pulse

Joseph L. Wiess
Mar 19, 2025

Disney will destroy another IP. They'll make it for modern audiences. The Rangers will be bold and brave. They'll be transwomen of color killing white men.

*Yawn*

Monkeyb00y
Mar 21, 2025

The original power rangers show behind the scenes was abysmal (the US filmed version). They got paid almost nothing. They fired 2 main characters when they didn't show up, injuries and what not. From what I've read, the set was non-union so normal pay, representation and safety standards were not included.

