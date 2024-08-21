A couple of weeks ago, rumors surfaced that Disney was not likely to renew ‘The Acolyte. After much fan speculation, the rumors have now been confirmed. Disney will not renew Star Wars's diversity, equity, and inclusivity version for season 2.

With ‘The Acolyte’ season finale scoring the lowest in all Star Wars ratings, it is unsurprising that season 2 won’t happen. According to the Nielson rating, it was watched for 335 million minutes. That is almost half of the previous lowest ratings for a Star Wars finale. Here is how it compares to other Star Wars finales in minutes watched, from low to high:

The Acolyte: 335

Ahsoka: 575

Andor: 674

Obi-Wan: 860

Boba Fett: 885

The Mandalorian Season 3: 1012

Mando S2: 1336

It turns out that the media blaming The Acolyte’s low Rotten Tomatoes score on review bombing was just disingenuous shilling on behalf of Disney. The Rotten Tomatoes Audience score for The Acolyte currently stands at 18%. But as Nielson's ratings reveal, the truth is The Acolyte was axed because nobody watched it and not because of racist, sexist bigots on the internet. The fact is that most people don't pay attention to internet drama. They are tired of woke ideologues pushing badly written, nonsensical, degenerate shows that badly disrespect the source material. Showrunner Leslye Headland was the first queer to create a Star Wars property with The Acolyte. She told the New York Times in May of this year that The Acolyte cost roughly $180M, that is $22.5M per episode.

There are legitimate criticisms against The Acolyte: “The episodes of The Acolyte have been hard to watch because of the slow pacing, lousy dialogue, and a ridiculous premise where Leslye Headland seems more concerned about pushing "representation" than actually doing honor to the Jedi. The whole concept makes the Jedi look stupid, inverting the morality of Star Wars and making people wonder if the dark side is the good side, which makes no sense.” Instead, Disney doubled down and blamed online trolls and review-bombing for The Acolyte’s failure.

There is no proof of an online “review-bombing” campaign. There is, however, proof of Headland calling for an online campaign to bully Disney into renewing ‘The Acolyte’ for a second season.

In an interview with Collider following the first season finale, Maggie Lovitt asked The Acolyte showrunner, Leslye Headland, "Shifting gears, one of the most popular questions from Twitter was: What do fans need to do to ensure we get a Season 2?"

Headland responded, "Honestly, any online support and love you can send the show. It’s tricky because of how the internet works, but if you enjoyed it and want more of the story, showing your support on social media would be really helpful."

She added, "Send love to the cast, too. You’ve seen what Hayden [Christensen] went through. He’s getting love now, but if you enjoyed the performances, let the cast know. Even if the show didn’t fully click with you, show your support for the performances on their social media—let them know they were great."

The usual suspects in the legacy media are upset about the cancellation of a second season for The Acolyte. Kotaku’s favorite failed cam-girl and senior editor, Alyssa Mercante, reposted an X user’s post that reads: “anyways a huge gigantic fuck you to every one who reviews bombed this without even watching.”

One woke X user went absolutely unhinged because of the cancelation:

Expect a myriad of mainstream media hit pieces on misogynistic internet culture causing the cancellation of The Acolyte season 2 soon. Let us know in the comments what you think about the cancellation.

by Jack Dunn

If you enjoy Fandom Pulse and want to support our creative efforts with science fiction that honors the classics, get the new science fiction audiobook for Colony Launch on Amazon now!