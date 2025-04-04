Breitbart journalist Alana Mastrangelo accused The Walt Disney Company and its subsidiary Pixar of pushing sodomy in its recently released children’s show, Win or Lose.

On X, Mastangelo stated, “Disney showcased a same sex love-charged scene in “Win or Lose,” its animated Pixar series for kids.”

She also attached a clip that shows a janitor come to the aid of a baseball umpire after he begins to be criticized by parents and fans for making a bad call. In the show, the criticisms are personified as bullets. As the umpire is getting attacked, the janitor somehow senses it, states, “Frankie Poo” then teleports to the field to defend the umpire.

After deflecting a number of the bullets, he bends down, grabs him by the cheek, and tells the umpire, “Frank, it’s me. That’s right. It’s me. You brought me into your world and now I’m here. I’m not leaving until you…”

After the janitor is shot in the back, the umpire gets up and exclaims, “Francis!”

Back in December, Disney announced that it had removed an evil transgender storyline from the show.

A spokesman told The Hollywood Reporter, “When it comes to animated content for a younger audience, we recognize that many parents would prefer to discuss certain subjects with their children on their own terms and timeline.”

The Hollywood Reporter’s Pamela McClintock did share that “the character remains in the show, but a few lines of dialogue that referenced gender identity are being removed. A source close to Win or Lose said the studio made the decision to alter course several months ago.”

Following that report, Deadline’s Lynette Rice noted that Disney had specifically cast a boy pretending to be a girl going by the name of Chanel Stewart to play the character.

Rice reported, “Pixar was looking for an authentic, 14-year-old transgender girl to voice a transgender teenager in a new animated series.”

In March, the series was being lauded for depicting a character in Christian prayer. Christian Post reported that the character of Laurie prays, “Dear Heavenly Father, please give me strength … I just want to catch a ball or get a hit.”

She added, “I promise I'll be good, and I, uh, won't do that thing again.”

The outlet’s Ian M. Giatti noted this scene was “the first time a Disney character is portrayed offering an explicitly Christian prayer since 1996’s The Hunchback of Notre Dame.”

What do you make of Disney including this scene?

