The Walt Disney Company and Pixar announced it cut an evil transgender storyline from its upcoming Disney+ animated series Win or Lose.

A Disney spokesman informed The Hollywood Reporter of the storyline being scrapped and why the company was deciding to do so.

The spokesman said, “When it comes to animated content for a younger audience, we recognize that many parents would prefer to discuss certain subjects with their children on their own terms and timeline.”

The Hollywood Reporter’s Pamela McClintock did share that “the character remains in the show, but a few lines of dialogue that referenced gender identity are being removed. A source close to Win or Lose said the studio made the decision to alter course several months ago.”

Following this report, Deadline’s Lynette Rice noted that Disney had specifically cast a boy pretending to be a girl going by the name of Chanel Stewart to play the character.

Rice reported, “Pixar was looking for an authentic, 14-year-old transgender girl to voice a transgender teenager in a new animated series.”

Stewart informed Rice, “I was exactly what they wanted to a T, and that’s why it felt so right. It felt just so right. I immediately asked my mom if I could do it, because I just felt like if I don’t do this, it wouldn’t make sense. You know what I mean?”

He added, “I wore it as a badge. I wore it with pride. I wore it with honor because it meant so much to me. The thought of authentically portraying a transgender teenage girl made me really happy. I wanted to make this for transgender kids like me.”

After Disney decided to scrap the evil gender ideology storyline from the show, Stewart’s mom Keisha told Deadline, “It was upsetting because my daughter is transgender and this is her life. I felt like it was very important that we not hide that fact.”

She added, “There may be some parents out there who are not ready to have that conversation, but this is the world that we live in and everyone should be represented. Everyone deserves to be recognized. And it felt like it was just another setback for the LGBTQ community, because it’s very hard on transgender teenagers … transgender people, period. Especially when you’re young and you’re trying to figure out how to navigate this world that you live in and be able to grow into your own person.”

The actor also added, “I was very disheartened. From the moment I got the script, I was excited to share my journey to help empower other trans youth. I knew this would be a very important conversation. Trans stories matter, and they deserve to be heard.”

He also noted that the character is now a girl, “It’s just that my character would now be a cis girl, a straight cis girl. So yeah, that’s all they really told me and that I was still a part of the show.”

Nevertheless, he still celebrated the role, “I’m definitely one of the first [transgender girls] to do this! It’s a true honor to be a part of queer history.”

Disney and Pixar’s decision to remove this storyline is a good decision. Transgender and gender identity ideology is objectively evil.

Pope Francis condemned transgender ideology it as “the worst danger of our time” during an address to participants in the International Conference Man-Woman: Image of God. Towards An Anthropology Of Vocations.

He said, “It is very important for there to be this encounter, this encounter between men and women, because today the worst danger is gender ideology, which cancels out differences.”

“I asked for studies to be made on this ugly ideology of our time, which erases differences and makes everything the same; to erase difference is to erase humanity,” he continued. “Man and woman, on the other hand, stand in fruitful ‘tension’.”

Archbishop Alexander Sample of the Archdiocese of Portland has also shown how it leads individuals down a path of destruction. “To some. supporting aspects of social transition may seem benign, even humane, such as using someone’s preferred pronouns and actively affirming his or her perceived gender. However, while well-intentioned, this kind of endorsement may help shepherd a young person on a path of unnecessary medicalization.”

“Social transition if often the first step towards hormones and surgery,” he adds. “A 2020 survey of transgender and nonbinary youth found that 64% of respondents were either already receiving cross-sex hormones or desired to do so. Danish researchers who first used puberty blockers on gender dysphoric children found that social transition increased the likelihood that dysphoria would persist and result in medicalization.”

“Social transition can also include practices such as breast-binding and genital tucking, both of which have been shown to have averse effects on physical health, like testicular torsion and reduced fertility in males, and abnormal lung function and back pain in females. Moreover, a 2020 study on the effects of social transition found that family and peer relations, but not social transition status, predicted psychological functioning,” he asserted.

While it is a good a thing that Disney and Pixar removed this evil storyline from the show, it’s unclear what other kinds of evil and dangers Disney injected into it.

What do you make of Disney and Pixar cutting this storyline?

