Jennifer Coolidge, the spokeswoman for Discover Card who also recently starred in A Minecraft Movie and HBO’s The White Lotus, recently claimed that sodomites are “a superior group of people.”

During a recent red carpet appearance, Coolidge was asked by People how her Sodomite fan base was different from her normal base.

She replied, “I think heterosexual people are more self-conscious. I think gay men and gay women just let loose and have a blast. They know how to have a really good, really fun time. And they’re really original. I don’t know. They’re a superior group of people.”

Coolidge won an Emmy for Supporting Actress for her performance in The White Lotus at the 75th Emmy Award. In her acceptance speech she said, “I want to thank all the evil gays.”

Coolidge’s character, Tanya McQuoid-Hunt uncovers that a group of Sodomites have been contracted to kill her by her husband. She pleads her case to the ship’s captain, but he reveals that he is a Sodomite as well. While pleading her case, she says, “Please, these gays they are trying to murder me!”

Being a Sodomite certainly does not make one superior to other people. St. Clement of Alexandria noted that God’s destruction of Sodom was not only a chastisement, but a warning for future generations of just how grave the sin is.

He wrote, “The fate of the Sodomites was judgment o those who had done wrong, instruction to those who hear. The Sodomites, through much luxury, fell into uncleanness, practicing adultery shamelessly and burning with insane love for boys; the all-seeing Word, whose notice those who commit impieties cannot escape, cast his eye on them. The sleepless guard of humanity did not observe their licentiousness in silence; but to dissuade us from imitating them, and training us to his own temperance, falling on some sinners, lest unavenged lust break loose from the restraints of fear, ordered Sodom to be burned, pouring forth a little of the sagacious fire on licentiousness; lest lust, through want of punishment, should throw wide the gates to those who were rushing into voluptuousness. Accordingly, the just punishment of the Sodomites because an image of the salvation that is well calculated for men. For those who have not committed sins like those who were punished, will never receive a like punishment.”

Father Robert A. Gahl Jr. also notes, “Those who accept the homosexual condition as though it were not disordered and condone homosexual activity ‘are guided by a vision opposed to the truth about the human person, which is fully disclosed in the mystery of Christ.’ Even without recognizing it, their approval of homosexuality reflects ‘a materialistic ideology which denies the transcendent nature of the human person as well as the supernatural vocation of every individual’.”

However, he also adds, “While denouncing homosexual activity, the Church also defends homosexual persons from those forms of discrimination which are unjust and seeks to help them find joy and peace in living the virtue of chastity. Those who suffer from homosexual inclinations are not necessarily responsible for their condition. No one ought to judge such persons as inferior. The Church's long experience proves that with the help of the grace of Jesus Christ, frequent reception of the sacraments of Reconciliation and Holy Communion, ascetical struggle, and—in some cases—medical treatment, they can avoid sin and make progress on the path towards holiness.”

What do you make of Coolidge’s comments?

