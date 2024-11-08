Fandom Pulse

Medereyes's avatar
Medereyes
Nov 8, 2024

I couldn't imagine what it's like for someone in their 20s having to decide where the truth lies in social media. I've grown so much since my 20s that I don't know if could have resisted the hivemind pressure to conform to the left's insanity. Gives me that much more respect to those young men and women who can resist.

