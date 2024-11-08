Joel Aron, a Director of Cinematography at Lucasfilm who worked on The Bad Batch and Tales of Jedi attacked President Donald Trump and his supporters ahead of election day.

In a post to X, Aron wrote, “F**k this disgusting scrotum skin sack, and all who support him.”

Aron’s comments are unsurprising for a Lucasfilm employee. Lucasfilm employees have been deriding their fellow Americans for years and it appears to be part of the company’s culture.

Pedro Pascal infamously compared Donald Trump supports to Nazis in 2020.

Star Wars Rebels writer and producer Henry Gilroy attacked The Mandalorian actress Gina Carano back in February 2021 as “racist, transphobic, jackbooted thug.”

He wrote, “People said she was a lousy actor, but I disagree — she played a courageous rebel who fought tyranny for those who couldn’t… but in her heart she was a racist, transphobic, jackbooted thug — who embraced hate. That’s acting.”

In January 2021, it was uncovered that Star Wars: The High Republic host Krystina Arielle had described white people as “racist.”

She wrote, “White people: f***ing stop it. Your racism won’t save you. Your ignorance is not an excuse.”

She also wrote, “Just a reminder that White Women are just as complicit in the upholding and enforcing White Supremacy.”

In fact, Gina Carano informed The Daily Wire’s Ben Shapiro of just how toxic Lucasfilm’s corporate culture is.

She said, “I’ve been through so much, and I’ve seen so much now, clearly, of the bullying that’s been taking place, and I saw it before.”

She continued, “I’m not the only one that’s ever been bullied by this company, and I know that so deeply.”

Carano also revealed, “I’ve seen the bullying that takes place, and so when this started, they point their guns at you, and you know it’s only a matter of time. I’ve seen it happen to so many people, and I just thought to myself (…) ‘you’re coming for me, I know you are.’”

“They’re making it very obvious through their employees who were coming for me, and so I was like, ‘I’m going to go down swinging and I’m going to stay true to myself,’” she added.

Carano is currently suing the Walt Disney Company and Lucasfilm for “wrongful discharge,” “wrongful discharge and refusal to hire,” and sex discrimination.

The lawsuit notes that it “is a civil action arising from Defendants wrongful termination of Carano’s employment in retaliation for Carano’s lawful exercise of her right to speak and express her views. Specifically, Defendants—under the regime of former Disney CEO Bob Chapek—fired Carano because of her posts (‘the Posts’) on various social media platforms including X (formerly known as Twitter). Carano composed and published the Posts while she was off-duty and away from the workplace.”

The suit also alleges, “Defendants terminated Carano’s employment and took other retaliatory actions to limit and deny her future employment opportunities, including but not limited to making maliciously false statements about Carano with the intention of damaging her reputation and, thus, her ability to find and retain work.”

