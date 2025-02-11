Director Judd Apatow took the opportunity to attack voters of President Donald Trump during an opening monologue for the DGA Awards this past weekend.

As reported by Deadline, Apatow said in his diloague, “We’re all a little responsible for our country becoming so conservative. We liberals may have alienated our audiences by being too woke.”

He then mockingly suggested that he should make “The Real Housewives of January 6th” in order to appeal to the “MAGA crowd.”

Next, he posited, “Or we go the other way, we go hard against Trump. Let’s all go super double woke. I’m going to make Dune 3 with all gay sandworms.”

Breitbart reports Apatow also said, “My new pronouns are ‘We’re f***ed.”

At one point, he also said, “There’s a good chance that some of you in this room voted for Trump. I won’t judge you, I won’t judge you. But God will.”

Variety also notes he made similar commentary later in the night regarding people who own a Tesla Cybertruck, “If you’re the owner of the Tesla Cybertruck in the parking lot, please go f*** yourself.”

He also trashed Elon Musk’s idea to go to Mars. Deadline noted he said, “He’s going to invite people on the ship and he’ll have the Trumps, and RFK and Brett Kavanaugh, Jeff Bezos and Zuckerberg and they’re going to all get on a ship and they’re going to go off to Mars.”

According to Variety, he shared a number of other “fantastical ideas” such as “Kid Rock becomes Democrat” before he stated, “Then, we’re here back on Earth and we realize we don’t miss them. We don’t need cryptocurrency, we don’t need AI, and as a result the environment gets better. And one day we look up at the sky and we can see the stars. And one day, MTV will start showing music videos again… and then you find out their dream came true. By leaving Earth, they made America great again.”

Apatow is no stranger to attacking President Donald Trump. Back in 2020 he called him a “mass murderer.”

He wrote on X, “Donald is a mass murderer. Any comment which doesn’t make that clear is lying about what he is doing.”

He continued, “He has chosen to misinform people to help him politically which is killing tens of thousands more people. He is a mass murderer by choice.”

Apatow then said Trump “should be impeached for murder.”

Two days prior he wrote, “Trump is a murderer. That should be the first sentence in every statement about him. He tried murder and enjoys it now.”

Apatow also wrote that Trump “admires cruelty and murder.”

He then added that “we must remove him and all of his supporters.”

In June 2020, he also posted, “Donald Trump is a murderer. He should be impeached immediately. Anything less is allowing him to murder citizens every day.”

In 2019, he called supporters of President Trump “cult like Trump zombies.”

He also called President Trump a “Nazi” in 2018. He wrote, “He’s a Nazi. He wants no judicial process. He kidnapped children and commits acts of violence for political gain and to support his racist views.He admires violent dictators. Trump is a Nazi. The debate is over.”

Apatow then added, “Soon we will have proof he is a Nazi supported by the Russians.”

What do you make of Apatow’s recent comments about President Donald Trump’s voters?

