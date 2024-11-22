Fandom Pulse

Fandom Pulse

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Medereyes's avatar
Medereyes
Nov 25, 2024

The original movie had a well known actor play Ramirez, teaching Connor the ways of the Highlander. If the director wants to keep in that tradition, then Cavill should play Ramirez and some unknown younger actor should play Connor. My 2 cents.

Reply
Share
bmateo's avatar
bmateo
Nov 24, 2024

I grew up watching the Highlander movies and the tv show that I adored. Unfortunately, movie wise it ended badly... I hope they can come up with something respectful of the already existing lore and recapture the magic of the Adrian Paul serie. Cavill seems perfect for that.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Fandom Pulse · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture