Chad Stahelski, the creator of the John Wick franchise, provided an update on his upcoming Highlander film starring Henry Cavill.

Speaking with The Direct, Stahelski revealed that the film will seemingly jump back and forth in time like the original film.

He shared, “We're bringing it forward from the early 1500s in the highlands to the beyond present-day New York and Hong Kong, and seeing how it goes.”

“There's big opportunity for action,” he continued. “There's a chance to play a character that not a lot of people get to play. And it's a bit of a love story, but not how you think.”

Furthermore, he revealed more details about the character that Henry Cavill will play, “My selling point was, to [Henry Cavill], look, you've got a guy that's been alive for over 500 years. He's the last person in the world that wanted to be in this situation. So you get to cover quite a broad spread of a character arc there.”

Stahelski added, “And you get to experience someone that's trained over 500 years and sort of played [with many types of] martial arts..."

Stahelski’s comments regarding Cavill’s character provide color to Cavill’s comments about the character back in February.

He revealed on the Happy Sad Confused podcast, “Obviously, I’ve watched them when I was a lot younger and since rewatched, but also the TV show. I really enjoyed the lore behind it. That sort of sense of a tragic warrior with more of a story to tell rather than just a cool guy with a sword doing cool things. And this goes even deeper into that.”

Stahelski had previously indicated to Collider that his vision for Highlander is to turn it into a franchise and do at least a trilogy of movies.

He said, “The vision we’re trying to get across and what we’re trying to develop, I equate very close to Star Wars. The first one is a very satisfying ending but it does leave the door open and that’s kind of how I see this. I would really like to expand it over three. I see the gathering happening over three.”

“It’s tricky don’t get me wrong, that’s why we’re still developing it,” he noted. “We want to be able to tell three complete stories that all kind of fit. I think the Star Wars trilogy, at least up to The Empire Strikes Back, is a good example of how we want to process it.”

He elaborated more on this in an interview on the Happy Sad Confused podcast. He shared, “We’re looking to do our story– engages a lot of the same characters and stuff like that. But we’ve also brought in elements of all the TV shows, and we’re trying to do a bit of a prequel, a setup for the The Gathering. So we have room to grow the property.”"

“If we got our s**t together and we pulled off the feature, like yeah, we have ideas for days about how to make the coolest characters and to make that an epic TV show. I just think that’s a rich, rich material. When you can pick any period in time, any nationality, any culture, any type of person, and make them an immortal that have to duel and deal with the burden of immortality that’s f***ing cool to me,” he concluded.

What do you make of Stahelski’s update on the Highlander film? Become a paid member to support our journalism and leave a comment.

