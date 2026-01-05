Dilbert Creator Scott Adams has announced he will be converting to Christianity before he dies from the aggressive cancer that’s taken hold of him in a recent, shocking, and yet uplifting video.

Scott Adams is best known for his creation of Dilbert, a hilarious office cartoon strip that was eventually turned into a television series. In recent years, however, he’s become a conservative political commentator on X, formerly Twitter, laying out logical arguments for President Trump’s agenda since 2015. He’s been popular for his livestreams, which he conducts every day, and continues to do so despite the announcement that he’s been diagnosed with an aggressive cancer that he says will take his life within the next month.

Though it’s very sad to hear he’s been diagnosed, there is a silver lining in the situation where Adams has now declared he’s converting to Christianity, something he said he would never do prior. Adams has been a skeptic and atheist his entire life and career, so this marks a significant change for him. His stated reasoning for doing so is in classic Adams fashion:

Whenever I talk about the simulation, and especially when I talk about my own impending death, many of my Christian friends and Christian followers say to me, “Scott, you still have time. You should convert to Christianity.” And I usually just let that sit, because that's not an argument I want to have.



I've not been a believer. But I also have respect for any Christian who goes out of their way to try to convert me, because how would I believe you believe your own religion if you're not trying to convert me? So I have great respect for people who care enough that they want me to convert and then go out of their way to try to convince me. So you're going to hear for the first time today that it is my plan to convert.



So I still have time. But my understanding is you're never too late. And on top of that, any skepticism I have about reality would certainly be instantly answered if I wake up in heaven.



I do believe that the dominant Christian theory is that I would wake up in heaven if I have a good life. I don't necessarily have to state something in advance. And so to my Christian friends, yes, it's coming.



So you don't need to talk me into it. I am now convinced that the risk-reward is completely smart. If it turns out that there's nothing there, I've lost nothing.



But I've respected your wishes, and I like doing that. If it turns out there is something there, and the Christian model is the closest to it, I win. So with your permission, I promise you that I will convert.

This is great news, though some Christians are voicing grumbling about it online, as if doing so before one dies is somehow “cheating”, which is contrary to the message of the Gospel. It’s not our goal to judge when someone comes to Christ and whether he should have done so earlier, but every life that gets saved and brought to the Kingdom of Heaven. Whether it’s at the hour of death or before, it’s something to rejoice about, and moreover, a voice with such a following as Scott Adams openly converting is a good thing because it exposes others to the Gospel.

We can take this moment of joy to know that Adams will be becoming a brother in Christ and will be dwelling with the Lord soon.

