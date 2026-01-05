Fandom Pulse

DeGave
Jan 5

Are people online really arguing because they weren't paid more wages for an earlier start to their labour? And as for it being "too late," the thief on the cross was hours from death. Better even a half hearted appeal to God in the end than to die an avowed disbeliever.

SK
Jan 5

No. Sad. Tragedy. This is just Pascal's Wager.

He won't make it for this simple reason: "I do believe that the dominant Christian theory is that I would wake up in heaven if I have a good life."

That is not Christian theology at all. The message of Christ is that all people are unholy and therefore unworthy to be in the presence of God, who is flawlessly holy. The reason we are unholy is that we rebel against God's design for our life*. Jesus points out the terrible truth about us in his sermon on the mount where he says that any man who even thinks about adultery is guilty of it in his heart. So, the whole "I'm a good person" thing is a farce. Literally everyone, at some point in their life, would commit murder IF they could get away with it. That is a sin of the heart, even though it is not a sin of the hand. The only reason you didn't do it is because you were afraid of the consequences.

How many people would murder Trump if they could? How many would have murdered Biden if they could? How many would murder a pedophile if they could?

No one is a good person in their heart. That is why deep down, we all carry an unshakable feeling of "guilty." We know we are guilty.

And there is no way do undo what has been done. None. There is no balancing the bad with the good--the bad continues to exist in time! The just penalty for rebelling against the One who gave you mortal life is for Him to take that life that you have misused away from you. Mortal death, and after that the judgement for your soul--on to the presence of God or not? Only those who are either holy or who have been pardoned in spite of their unholiness go to heaven.

Scott (and all the rest of us) can never belong in God's presence by any of our own actions. You can't earn heaven. We are not being graded on a curve where everyone better than Hitler gets a pass for all their hatred and malice. Instead, God offers us a pardon--forgiveness--for our sins and that is counted as righteousness. Who grants this pardon? Jesus Christ. Why does he have the authority to do that? Because He paid the debt of death that we owe to our Creator with His own truly righteous life.

To receive the pardon of Jesus, all He asks for in return is that you (1) believe He is God and (2) submit your life to His service out of your love for Him. (#2 is where most Christians fail...) Someone needs to witness the hard Gospel truth to Scott before it is too late. The gate is narrow, and few will walk through.

* Why are we allowed to rebel against God's design for our life? Because love is impossible without freedom, and what God want's from us is to love Him and to love each other. Imagine a graph where each node is a person, and between every pair of nodes is a beam of light that represents love. How utterly beautiful is that picture of humanity? That is the picture Jesus has commanded us to be part of. He didn't make just one person; He made billions of people. Yes, God loves us each individually, but our love for each other is a thing of immense beauty and forms the image of the whole Kingdom of God, the whole Bride of Christ, whom He died to redeem.

