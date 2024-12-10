Dead by Daylight, the gripping multiplayer horror game, has consistently delivered a diverse array of characters that add depth and intrigue to its gameplay. The introduction of the Houndmaster, a new Killer, has sparked some curiosity about the creative process behind this unique character.

The Wheel of Diversity is a conceptual framework in creative writing that encourages the creation of a diverse cast of characters by considering various aspects of diversity, including race, gender, sexual orientation, social class, and more. While the Wheel of Diversity is not directly referenced by Behavior Interactive, it's plausible that the developers utilized its principles in designing the Houndmaster's character to ensure a “well-rounded and inclusive” representation of different experiences and perspectives.

It was recently revealed by Libs of Tik Tok that Behaviour Interactive, the game company behind Dead by Daylight, was employing the Wheel of Diversity to train employees on DEI practices. The wheel was “teaching that Black and fat people are oppressed.”

The Houndmaster's design as an overweight black woman could be a result of the developers' application of the Wheel of Diversity in their creative process. This character design choice may have been made to challenge stereotypes and present a unique perspective on strength, resilience, and power within the game.

The Houndmaster's backstory, which highlights themes of betrayal and survival, could be a reflection of the experiences of marginalized communities. By choosing an overweight black woman as the Killer, Behavior Interactive may have aimed to challenge societal norms and present a powerful, capable character who defies traditional expectations, which is often the case when it comes to diversity, equity, and inclusion policies and procedures.

Furthermore, Behaviour Interactive recently acquired Red Hook Studios, the company behind the game Darkest Dungeon. Darkest Dungeon features a character class called The Houndmaster, however, this character design is a white man. While the current DLC package featuring The Houndmaster isn’t a direct reference to Darkest Dungeon, the previous DLC which introduced The Knight was said to be inspired by For Honor.

The Houndmaster's design as an overweight black woman, along with the character's backstory, could be a result of the developers' application of the Wheel of Diversity. This combined with the idea that The Houndmaster is also in Darkest Dungeon, a game that Behaviour now holds the rights to, it is not a stretch to see how the Wheel of Diversity directly influenced the conception and design of the latest Killer in Dead by Daylight.

Do you think the Houndmaster was created using the Wheel of Diversity?

