Fandom Pulse

Fandom Pulse

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Vulkan's avatar
Vulkan
Jun 2, 2024

How dare Disney go after the amazing Gina.

I’m sure I’ve read on the MSN that other companies have been using bots to promote their stuff but the exact details elude me

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Fandom Pulse · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture