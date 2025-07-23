Fandom Pulse

sam
Jul 24

It is not experiencing superhero fatigue, It is Woke DEI being pushed by Disney.

Disney should make a movie about three black boys car jacking a Congressman at gun point. I don't watch black movies, but I would watch this.

Laran Mithras
Jul 23

You nailed it entirely. BAIT.

Even then, a show from 2006 is filled with propaganda. This would be akin to Captain Pike magically becoming Christian in Strange New Genders. Pure bait.

Yes, we are starved for nostalgia. Not that shows were great back then, but moral. We're starved for a sense of right and wrong, not what's blurred with the most current social smarm.

I wager a Lassie rerun would outpace most modern shows for views.

