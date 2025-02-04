Fandom Pulse

Fandom Pulse

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Richard Davis's avatar
Richard Davis
Feb 4, 2025

Why is it that every one of these contests seems to get co-opted by thought police who then create a bogus code of conduct to rationalize banning everyone?

Reply
Share
1 reply by Fandom Pulse
Robert Garron's avatar
Robert Garron
Feb 4, 2025

How do these organizations become infiltrated so easily? Why do they promote these operatives to the top? Isn't there anyway to avoid them, or is there a lot of strong-arming, racketeering, and other mafia tactics involved?

Reply
Share
3 replies
22 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Fandom Pulse · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture