Fandom Pulse

Fandom Pulse

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Captain Cronos's avatar
Captain Cronos
Jan 17, 2025Edited

Never change, Hideki Kamiya. Your insults are the most amusing. I swear I'll keep playing your games.

Reply
Share
V900's avatar
V900
Jan 17, 2025

Lmao he takes it waay too seriously. Everyone knew the Switch 2 was coming. What a weirdo!

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Fandom Pulse · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture