Hideki Kamiya, the director of Devil May Cry, Okami, Bayonetta, Resident Evil 2, and more cursed Nintendo Switch 2 leakers in the wake of Nintendo officially revealing the new console.

In a post to X, Kamiya wrote, “I hope that all of the people who leaked Switch 2 information/those who helped leak it will be cursed for the rest of their lives to always have poop on the soles of their shoes when they get home...

“ ...Now that I've enjoyed the surprise announcement of Okami with all the users, I truly believe that... all those damn leakers should be cursed...,” he added.

In a subsequent post, he wrote, “The s****y leaker only acts for his own pleasure and self-satisfaction, not only is he not contributing to anyone's benefit, he is incurring all sorts of opportunity losses, and has done nothing to be proud of in front of others.”

“He is the worst of scum, so he should be covered in shit from head to toe and thrown out of the atmosphere... and then stop thinking and wander forever...,” he declared.

He concluded his thread writing, “These damn leakers are in a position of responsibility where they have access to information that only a very select few know, yet what they do is nothing more than an expression of a filthy desire for approval that lacks a shred of rationality; they are shameful people, so it is not the manufacturers whose secrets have been exposed who should be blamed, but these damn people, and they need to be crushed as soon as possible...”

As noted above, these comments came in the wake of Nintendo officially announcing the Nintendo Switch 2 and sharing that it will arrive sometime in 2025.

It also seemingly revealed a new MarioKart game.

The company revealed that the hybrid console/handheld is larger than the original Switch and will support backwards compatibility.

It noted at the end of the trailer, “You can play Nintendo Switch 2 exclusive games, as well as Nintendo Switch games on Nintendo Switch 2.”

However, in the fine print, the company noted, “Nintendo Switch 2 plays both physical and digital Nintendo Switch games. Certain Nintendo Switch games may not be supported on or fully compatible with Nintendo Switch 2. Details will be shared on the Nintendo website at a later date. Nintendo Switch Online members can continue using the service on Nintendo Switch 2.”

Finally, the company announced it would provide a closer look during an upcoming Nintendo Director presentation which will take place on April 2, 2025.

There will also be hands-on events in New York between April 4-6, Los Angeles between April 11-13, and Dallas between April 25-27.

What do you make of Hideki Kamiya’s curse on the Nintendo Switch 2 leakers?

