LumberJackAhz
Apr 11, 2025

This is just like with the game Hatred back years ago people wanted banned because "it was to violent". Or how the Religious Right wanted to ban GTA in the 2000's for the same reason.

The Right is supposed to be about Freedom, ALL censorship is bad, including this.

Mr0303
Apr 11, 2025Edited

Even though the game is garbage, I'm against its censorship. They shouldn't have removed it, but it really depends if they live in an authoritarian hellhole like the UK, who can arrest them under the feminist misogyny laws.

