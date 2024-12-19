Many authors fear the controversy of speaking out, even if it’s on a topic important to them. That’s not the case for J.K. Rowling. Even after the cancelation attempts and the death threats, the Harry Potter author says her only regret is not speaking out sooner.

J.K.Rowling has been under relentless attack for standing up for women in sports and to have their own spaces. The media has been relentless in attacking her over their push of disordered, mentally ill lifestyles trying to pretend that men can somehow be women.

The cancelation attempts haven’t worked as J.K. Rowling refused to apologize, stood by her words, and in her position, she’s fortunate to be attached to a property like Harry Potter which is too much of a moneymaker to cancel.

The media has begun flaring up to attack her again with production ramping up for an HBO Max Harry Potter series, though HBO has made it clear already they are going to stand with her.

During a press event for HBO and Max, Casey Bloys fielded a questioned from a member of the media asking if J.K. Rowling’s “passionate views about trans issues” was affecting the company’s ability to find a cast.

According to IGN, Bloys replied, “She's been fairly involved. She was very involved in the process of selecting the writer and director, and I imagine she'll have opinions on casting. It hasn't affected the casting or hiring of writers and production staff. So we haven't felt an impact from that.”

Bloys’ comments are unsurprising given when the show was initially announced it was revealed that Rowling would be an Executive Producer on it.

In fact, Bloys said, “Harry Potter is a cultural phenomenon and it is clear there is such an enduring love and thirst for the Wizarding World. In partnership with Warner Bros. Television and J.K. Rowling, this new Max Original series will dive deep into each of the iconic books that fans have continued to enjoy for all of these years.”

Rowling herself even stated in the press release, “Max’s commitment to preserving the integrity of my books is important to me, and I'm looking forward to being part of this new adaptation which will allow for a degree of depth and detail only afforded by a long form television series.

The failure to get J.K. Rowling canceled has incensed the media. Deadline put out a new article “J.K. Rowling: Warner Bros. Discovery & BBC Accused Of Betraying DEI Policies By Backing ‘Harry Potter’ Author Amid Trans Rights Row” where it it’s light on details on any facts, though it does detail that the BBC is also refusing to cancel her in a series that’s running called Strike, based on the author’s Robert Galbraith novels.

Because of her honesty on what a woman is, J.K. Rowling has gotten death threats, her family attacked, and more terrible attacks on her despite these companies standing with her because of her properties.

Still, she doesn’t regret her choices in speaking out as an author. She posted to X this morning, “Five years ago today and my only regret is that I didn't speak out sooner. To every girl and woman who's paid a heavy price for fighting to retain their rights and boundaries, to every person striving to halt an appalling medical experiment on minors, I salute you. We will win.”

She quote tweeted a post that started the woke pushback against her from 2019, which siad, “Dress however you please. Call yourself whatever you like. Sleep with any consenting adult who’ll have you. Live your best life in peace and security. But force women out of their jobs for stating that sex is real? #IStandWithMaya #ThisIsNotADrill”

Her take is one that is leftist and not taking a moral stand whatsoever other than against canceling women for speaking out. While it would be better if she took real moral stands as a professed Christian against all of the evil LGBTQ lifestyles, it shows how insane the culture has gotten and why authors need to use their voices to bring back sanity again.

