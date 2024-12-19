Fandom Pulse

The Brothers Krynn's avatar
The Brothers Krynn
Dec 24, 2024

Doubt she cares

𝕃𝕒𝕥𝕖𝕣𝕒𝕝 𝕋𝕨𝕚𝕥𝕝𝕖𝕣®™'s avatar
𝕃𝕒𝕥𝕖𝕣𝕒𝕝 𝕋𝕨𝕚𝕥𝕝𝕖𝕣®™
Dec 21, 2024Edited

This is the same JK Rowling who spent her time on Twitter and in interviews telling everyone how great 3rd world immigration into Britain and the West is, and who made one of her main characters in her book series gay after adult LGBTSCIZZASKIDIZZLE++ activists fawned over her children books, and who claimed Hermione - another main character, could just as well be thought of as black in a reader’s mind and in “fan art”, as she straight out lied about her skin color never being specified in the books?

That JK Rowling? hmmm…

How a self-declared leftist feminist became a darling of what’s supposed to be principled people on the Right is beyond me, as she wouldn’t so much as spit on any of us if we were on fire.

Celebrating an outspoken enemy just because they’re able to say that 2+2=4 when - and only then - the system touches them in what they percieve is an “unfair” manner after the rest of us have been severly gan-graped by the same system for years and years, makes little to no sense.

At least to me.

