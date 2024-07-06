Days after showrunner Leslye Headland went to the media to complain about "review bombing" while being assured by her publicist that everything was fine for Star Wars: The Acolyte, new ratings reveal the audience has largely tuned out of watching the show as of Episode Six.

The Acolyte has been plagued with a number of problems, not the least of which is Leslye Headland herself, who has been Harvey Weinstein's former assistant. Her insistence on putting her lesbian lover into the show reeks of the kind of pay-to-play situations Weinstein was convicted of in the first place.

However, fans have taken note since the first episode that The Acolyte has incredibly slow pacing, unlikable protagonists, basic physics problems like setting fires in space or to stone castles, and also that the show flies in the face of established Star Wars lore making it an extremely expensive, poorly written fan fiction project which Disney paid $180 Million to foot the bill for.

The series' poor writing and insane woke politics have resulted in fans making their voices known about the series, which Disney and Leslye Headland are ignoring by calling the poor reactions "review bombing." Despite her claims, she has not been able to successfully organize the alleged real Star Wars fans she has been courting to make positive reviews. More than a month in, The Acolyte sits at a 14% audience rating, which has held steady for the last two episodes.

Despite Headland's protests about this not being the real audience reaction and claiming that a young demographic somehow loves this show, no data has been presented that backs up her attempt at rescuing The Acolyte's image.

Ratings initially showed a 30% drop in watch time from Ahsoka, the Star Wars miniseries last year. These numbers were for the first two episode premiere over the first five days and painted a dismal picture of what The Acolyte's done to the Star Wars brand.

When episode five presented a nearly 15-minute-long lightsaber battle they hoped would reignite fan interest in the show, The Acolyte dropped to #9 on the top ten list for the Neilsen Ratings with 232.2 million minutes watched.

This week, however, The Acolyte failed to reach the top 10 on the ratings as Episode Six continued fan disgruntlement with a boring episode with very little happening and presenting a creepy scene where the Sith character strips naked in front of the Acolyte's lead character.

While the numbers aren't known for this week's amount watched, it's a bad sign that The Acolyte has fallen off the top ten. Viewers are choosing other entertainment for their time, and Disney has an embarrassment on their hands with such a high budget and a brand like Star Wars failing to capture audiences.

How low will The Acolyte ratings go from here? Only time will tell, but there are only two episodes left of the show, and Star Wars fans have clearly had enough.

Leave a comment below and let us know what you think!