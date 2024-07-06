Fandom Pulse

OGRE
Jul 6, 2024

People are done being told that they're "uncultured" by a bunch of leftist -- acolytes, for lack of a better word! 😉👉

Nobody wants to see the obligatory gay characters making out in season (2) of every Netflix or Hulu series either. People roll their eyes, and fast forward through it. I've been told the streaming data suggests this. Yet, show after show repeats this verifiably unwanted social programming nonsense.

The answer is simple. Stop trying to push an agenda that the vast majority of people are opposed to. If you're going to push an agenda that the vast majority of people are opposed to, stop trying to sell it as "art" or "entertainment." Nobody is buying it, literally or figuratively.

John Daker
Jul 6, 2024

My years of not watching a streaming television show are coming to a middle.

