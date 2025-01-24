Last year, comic fans were outraged that DC Comics took Alan Scott, a classic golden age character, and gave the character to Tim Sheridan to turn him into a ridiculous homosexual. Despite its failure and universal panning among comic readers, GLAAD is nominating it for an award for “outstanding comic.”

Tim Sheridan’s Alan Scott Green Lantern has been the cause of a lot of controversy, mostly started by Tim Sheridan himself. When he first started marketing the comic, he made a cynical video urging people to buy the book to “own the bigots” rather than talking about the merits of the story. This appears to be for good reason, as the entire intention of the book seems to be about converting people to homosexual lifestyles rather than telling a Green Lantern story.

The first issue of Alan Scott Green Lantern borders on pornography as it has page after page of Alan Scott half-naked with another man. The series only gets worse as it goes along; with the third issue, he trolls docks in search of homosexual hookers known as gigolos. Alan Scott shows familiarity with one of these gay hookers where the gay hooker even has a pet name for him, “Scotty.”

Later in the series, the Green Lantern even goes to The Spectre, who is literally doing work on behalf of God who blesses his homosexual activities in an insult to Christians and morality.

The book sold dismally in comic shops, with readers rejecting this take on a classic character turning it into self-insert gay propaganda. Apparetnly, Tim Sheridan also has rage issues and he quit DC Comics because he blamed them for not supporting him enough over this book according to insiders. Rather than reflecting on the reason for poor sales, authors oftentimes blame outside forces.

GLAAD is an evil organization promoting the homosexual agenda in American culture, and has an annual awards where they pick the most degenerate comic books and try to get them accolades.

This year’s nominees list:

Alan Scott: The Green Lantern, by Tim Sheridan, Cian Tormey, Jordi Tarragona, Raúl Fernandez, John Livesay, Matt Herms, Chris Sotomayor, Lucas Gattoni (DC Comics)

Avengers Academy: Marvel's Voices, by Anthony Oliveira, Carola Borelli, Bailie Rosenlund, IG Guara, Alba Glez, Elisabetta D'Amico, Pablo Collar, Karen S. Darboe, Carlos Lopez, KJ Díaz, Ian Herring, Frank William, Ariana Maher, Joe Caramagna (Marvel Infinity Comics)

Captain Marvel, by Alyssa Wong, Jan Bazaldua, Ruairí Coleman, Roberto Poggi, Bryan Valenza, Carlos Lopez, Ariana Maher (Marvel Comics)

I Heart Skull-Crusher, by Josie Campbell, Alessio Zonno, Angel De Santiago, Jim Campbell (BOOM! Studios)

The Nice House by the Sea, by James Tynion IV, Álvaro Martínez Bueno, Jordie Bellaire, Andworld Design (DC Comics)

NYX, by Jackson Lanzing, Collin Kelly, Francesco Mortarino, Enid Balám, Elisabetta D'Amico, Michael Shelfer, Raúl Angulo, Joe Sabino (Marvel Comics)

The Oddly Pedestrian Life of Christopher Chaos, by Tate Brombal based on an idea by James Tynion IV, Isaac Goodhart, Soo Lee, Naomi Franq, Miquel Muerto, Patricio Delpeche, Héctor Barros, Aditya Bidikar (Dark Horse Comics)

Poison Ivy, by G. Willow Wilson, Marcio Takara, Luana Vecchio, Haining, Arif Prianto, Hassan Otsmane-Elhaou (DC Comics)

Spectregraph, by James Tynion IV, Christian Ward, Aditya Bidikar (DSTLRY)

Suicide Squad: Dream Team, by Nicole Maines, Eddy Barrows, Eber Ferreira, José Luís, Adriano Di Benedetto, Adriano Lucas, Becca Carey (DC Comics)

All of the books contain tokenizations of gay and lesbian characters to try to push the agenda, and with Alan Scott: Green Lantern at the top of the list, it’s clear because of the over-the-top lecturing readers received on the topic that they want to push this as the norm for comic books even though fans and readers reject them by dropping the books when they see it.

What do you think of Tim Sheridan’s Alan Scott: Green Lantern getting nominated for a GLAAD award? Leave a comment and let us know.

