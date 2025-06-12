Eva Longoria, known for her role as Gabrielle on Desperate Housewives, claimed that the deportation of illegal immigrants from the United States is “unAmerican” and “inhumane.”

In a video post to Instagram, Longoria stated, “I wanted to get on here and finally compose myself to do a message because of everything that’s happening with the mass deportations. Every time I try to record a message, I just start crying and I don’t want it to be about me and my emotions about it.”

“But it’s just so inhuman, hard to watch. It’s hard to witness from afar,” she said. “I can’t imagine what it’s like to be in Los Angeles right now. I can’t believe it’s happening in Austin, Texas. I can’t believe it’s happening all over the country.”

“And the commons and people’s reactions to it is really so surprising to me because it is unAmerican. We all can agree that nobody wants criminals in our country. Nobody wants rapists. Nobody wants drug dealers. Nobody wants bad actors in our country. That’s not what’s happening. These roundups are happening in birthday parties, in elementary graduations, Home Depot. Those are not criminals,” she declared. “I just hope that everybody has more compassion to this issue and realize we have industries dependent on immigrant labor. These are people who feed us and take care of us and take of our children and our communities. We can’t deny them as humans. We just can’t.”

The claim that ICE raided an elementary graduation is false. Even the left-wing Snopes admitted that was the case and that the fake news “likely stemmed from a TikTok video.” And even if they did make an arrest at an elementary graduation there’s nothing wrong with that. Just because one is attending an elementary graduation does not mean one is not also a criminal.

Nevertheless, Longoria then addressed critics, “And those of you that keep yelling, ‘Well, you should have come here legally. Do it. Get in the back of the line.’ There is no line. There’s no line. This mythical line that everyone is talking about. There’s people that have been waiting for citizenship for 25 years that have been in line.”

“I just ask for you guys to educate yourself if you’re out there yelling, ‘Good, they deserve this.’ They don’t. These are hardworking people from my community and I think we need to have more compassion for them. They want to just come here, work, and provide for their families.”

Despite Longoria’s attempt at emotional manipulation, there is nothing immoral with regulating immigration. In fact, Sirach 11:29-34 makes it clear it is actually moral to do so. It states, “Do not bring every man into your home, for many are the wiles of the crafty. Like a decoy partridge in a cage, so is the mind of a proud man, and like a spy he observes your weakness; for he lies in wait, turning good into evil, and to worthy actions he will attach blame. From a spark of fire come many burning coals, and a sinner lies in wait to shed blood. Beware of a scoundrel, for he devises evil, lest he give you a lasting blemish. Receive a stranger into your home and he will upset you with commotion, and will estrange you from your family.”

Additionally, Pope John Paul II noted in his message for the 87th World Day of Migration in 2001, “Certainly, the exercise of such a right is to be regulated, because practicing it indiscriminately may do harm and be detrimental to the common good of the community that receives the migrant.”

In 1996, he also stated, “Illegal immigration should be prevented, but it is also essential to combat vigorously the criminal activities which exploit illegal immigrants.”

What do you make of Longoria’s claims?

