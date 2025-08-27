Fandom Pulse

Fandom Pulse

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
CleatusDefeatus's avatar
CleatusDefeatus
Aug 27

Neither do I.

Reply
Share
Laran Mithras's avatar
Laran Mithras
Aug 27

Yep. He knows the dirt. I refused the Jewish producer and ended my career before it got serious and deep. Denzel has lived in it.

Me? Even not having experienced the worst (other than knowing about it), I just can't stomach movies or TV. Not at all. No surprise he wants nothing to do with it.

I'll make an exception for Gibson's Christ movie.

But the rest who don't know the truth (and don't want to)? Remember that when you watch TV or sub to Netflix, or buy a movie theater ticket, you are supporting child trafficking and child murder.

Remember that. You. Are. Supporting. It. Directly.

Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Fandom Pulse · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture