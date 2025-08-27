Denzel Washington Says He Doesn't Watch Movies Anymore
Denzel Washington shared that he does not watch movies and does not go to the theaters while promoting his upcoming film Highest 2 Lowest.
In a GQ roundtable with A$AP Rocky and Spike Lee, Washington was asked by A$AP Rocky, “Do you have any dolly shots of this guy that you admire?”
He answered, “I don’t watch movies, man. I really don’t. I’m just gonna be honest with you. I don’t watch movies, man! I don’t go to the movies. I don’t watch movies.”
A$AP Rocky then asked, “Is it because you make ‘em?” Washington replied, “Probably. You know, I’m tired of movies, man.”
Neither do I.
Yep. He knows the dirt. I refused the Jewish producer and ended my career before it got serious and deep. Denzel has lived in it.
Me? Even not having experienced the worst (other than knowing about it), I just can't stomach movies or TV. Not at all. No surprise he wants nothing to do with it.
I'll make an exception for Gibson's Christ movie.
But the rest who don't know the truth (and don't want to)? Remember that when you watch TV or sub to Netflix, or buy a movie theater ticket, you are supporting child trafficking and child murder.
Remember that. You. Are. Supporting. It. Directly.