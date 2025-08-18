Fandom Pulse

Laran Mithras
Aug 18

Many people (church) view God as a celestial Santa Claus. The key to what Denzel is saying is not the part about God being good about getting our needs met. The key part is this:

"But seek first the kingdom [of God] and his righteousness, and all these things will be given you besides." Turn to God, and He will turn to you. Nothing else matters.

Ben
Aug 20Edited

Good for him. Mad respect.

