Denzel Washington is making the rounds on the press tour for his upcoming film Highest 2 Lowest and he recently explained why he does not have any favorite film moments from his career.

He told Rotten Tomatoes, “I don’t have any favorite moments. That’s not how I work. I work from the inside out. I have God-given ability and I use my God-given ability to the best of my ability. The older I get, by the grace of God, the better I get at what I’m doing. And I don’t think the world has seen my best work yet.

“To God be the glory,” he declared. “That’s where I’m at spiritually, mentally, physically, psychologically. I don’t look back. I’m pressing forward. Man gives the award. God gives the reward. You heard what I said? Man gives the award. God gives the reward. I’m interested in the reward. That’s what phase of my life I’m in. Great all the movies I made. Great all the success [Spike Lee and I] had. Great the one we’re doing now, but without a purpose what’s the point?”

“We live in chaos now. A world of chaos. Everybody has an opinion. Everybody’s an opinionnaire. Everybody’s the most important one to themselves and to everyone else. Everyone wants to be seen. They want to be heard. They want to be recognized. I don’t care about any of that. I wasn’t put on this earth for that.”

