Fandom Pulse

Fandom Pulse

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
L. Jagi Lamplighter Wright's avatar
L. Jagi Lamplighter Wright
Aug 28

Strangely enough, Kpop Demon Hunters is quite worth seeing.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Fandom Pulse · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture