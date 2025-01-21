A handful of Demonware and Activision Blizzard employees accused Elon Musk of “giving literal Nazi salutes” during the Inauguration of President Donald Trump.

During a speech, Elon Musk discussed the importance of the 2024 election of Donald Trump and said, “This one really mattered. And I just want to say thank you for making it happen. Thank you.”

From there he put his hand on his heart and then made a throwing motion sending it out to the crowd. He then turned around and repeated the motion.

He then put his hand back over his heart and immediately stated, “My heart goes out to you. It is thanks to you that the future of civilization is assured. Thanks to you.”

As shared by YouTuber YellowFlash to X, a Blizzard Entertainment Cyber Threat Investigator, who uses the name Stephanie Peters, but claims to be “she/her/they/them/dude” wrote, “Can anyone in HR explain to me why we chose Workforce as our HR platform? As a former partner services employee, and current platform security threat investigator analyst for the company, I don’t feel secure allowing my data on this platform. With the direction of the current political climate and platforms like Meta monopolizing citizen data I’m genuinely concerned for the safety of our employees. Especially our transgender and immigrants in America employees who have requested name changes through this system and have their visa status there.”

Peters added, “Given the speech Trump gave today (and Elon’s Nazi salutes) I need something from the company that emphasizes that our employees are safe and what is being done about the protection of our data.”

YellowFlash also shared a post from Demonware Senior Technical Project Manager Graeme Baker. He wrote, “Elon Musk giving literal nazi salutes today….did not have that on my Trump bingo card for disasters from today….”

Demonware Principal Platform Engineer Hugo Slabbert responded to the post, “on MLK Jr. Day as well, no less. ‘strange salute’ my ass. Call it what it is, cowards.”

Enoch Mathias, a QA developer for Call of Duty Black Ops 6, also wrote, “If a person is determined to be a nazi at a rally and not immediately kicked out, the rally is a nazi rally.”

In a third post, YellowFlash shared another post from Slabbert where he shared an image of a guillotine while reacting to a CNN article that predicted that Elon Musk, Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, Oracle founder Larry Ellison, Facebook creator Mark Zuckerberg, and LVMH CEO Bernard Arnault and his family will become trillionaires in the next decade.

It is patently obvious that Musk was not making a Nazi salute but was gesturing with his hand to throw his heart to the crowd. In fact, he even makes it clear when he says, “My heart goes out to you.”

While Musk did not respond to these individuals, he did respond to Ian Miles Cheong who shared similar comments from New York Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. She wrote, “Just to be clear you are defending a Heil Hitler salute that was performed and repeated for emphasis and clarity. People can officially stop listening to you as any sort of reputable source of information now. You work for them. Thank you for making that crystal clear to all.”

Musk retorted to Cheong, “She has just 100% lost her marbles.”

He also responded to Klay Thompson writing, “I didn’t realize such levels were even possible.”

In a response to Gad Saad, he wrote, “AOC has reached Stage 5 TDS - fully unhinged.”

He also described the media and others describing it as a Nazi salute as a “dirty trick” and called it “sooo tired.”

He wrote, “Frankly, they need better dirty tricks. The “everyone is Hitler” attack is sooo tired.”

What do you make of these employees accusing Musk of making a Nazi salute?

