Man of the Atom
Sep 8, 2024Edited

YT should consult its internal legal counsel before saying that only a court can decide Fair Use. While not all parameters of Fair Use are laid out in Title 17 USC Section 107, if a user can't claim it is Fair Use without a court decision, then YT can't claim it isn't Fair Use without a similar court decision.

But, YT runs on hypocrisy, so life goes on.

Resonant Media Arts
Sep 8, 2024

That's what happens when a platform takes sides. This is why all internet provides need to be forced to choose: Publisher or service? If you're a publisher, you can be sued for anything you publish because you chose to permit it. If you're a service, like a telephone company, you can't be sued for what is said using your equipment. But thanks to the current regulations on the internet, they get to act like both, telling you what you can say on their equipment but incur no legal liability for what they allow. This is how the censor-industrial complex works.

