Black Girl Gamers is one of video games' most obnoxious diversity, equity, and inclusion grifting operations. After being exposed as consulting for Square Enix’s Forespoken video game, they’ve been on a tirade trying to shut down critics of their operation. Now, they’re targeting Smash JT, a popular video game analyst.

Earlier this year, Steam-user Kabrutus posted a list of games worked on by DEI consulting firm Sweet Baby, Inc., called “Sweet Baby Inc. Detected.” This list was a useful tool for gamers to avoid video games that would push wokeness. It led to companies like Black Girl Gamers getting discovered and outed when these organizations wanted to hide in the shadows rather than face public scrutiny.

Once this information came out, That Park Place revealed that Black Girl Gamers apparently uses discriminatory hiring practices based on race and gender. They wrote on X, Looking for Black Women Content Creators that make Dungeons & Dragons (DND) content for some potential brand work! Hit us up!”

When That Park Place reported on the situation, Black Girl Gamers sent them a legal demand, threatening the pop culture news organization for defamation. Even though the discriminatory practices are quite clear in what they said, they showed they are not above misusing the legal system to try to silence journalists in video games.

Yesterday, Smash JT made an excellent video covering Sweet Baby Inc.’s CEO getting back into the news for more attacks on gamers as she tries to force her political agenda into the video game industry. Smash JT showed clips of Kim Belair and Black Girl Gamer’s CEO, Jay’ann Lopez, and made transformative commentary on their playing victim while lashing out at gamers for their failures.

Black Girl Gamers then issued a copyright strike to the YouTuber because of his commentary. JT wrote on his video game news website, “They filed a baseless copyright strike against Smash JT for a video that was well within the bounds of fair use — a video I created in good faith for open discussion, and even reference that multiple times throughout the video.”

On X, Smash JT discussed the situation with @TeamYouTube, citing how unfair their copyright reporting system is, which encourages false reports.

He wrote, “The options you have laid out in front of me here are1) contact them (I did - no response) 2) delete the video (I refuse to do so, as it doesn’t violate any copyright & is fair use) 3) Do nothing and receive a strike. …does this seem like a legitimate system to you? What steps do you take against someone who makes a false copyright claim and strike against my channel and leaves me no option to fight it?”

TeamYouTube responded with, “Also, only the court of law can determine if your content falls under Fair Use. you can learn more about this on the link we've previously shared (2/2),” shirking all responsibility for their own system.

Woke activists have been mass-reporting and false-flagging more and more YouTube channels lately to try to silence them. We are fresh off the heels of a campaign to get Nerdrotic, Ryan Kinel, and Geeks + Gamers removed for their Star Wars: The Acolyte coverage.

YouTube needs to work harder to protect its commentators; otherwise, the platform leaves real journalists like Smash JT at risk for their businesses by simply reporting the news in video games.

