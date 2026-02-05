I realized recently there’s not a full collection of premium editions of The Dragonriders of Pern series by Anne McCaffrey, of which, if you spend time here, you might know I’m a fan of. While Easton Press did Dragonflight in their standard fare, they didn’t do the rest of the trilogy, nor the Harper Hall Trilogy, which means there are no premium editions of those available until the recent Grim Oak Press version. However, comparing the two editions, I find the latter lacking, despite them being the best editions we have of Dragonquest and The White Dragon. The short video is here.

