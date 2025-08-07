Dean Cain, who played Superman in Lois & Clark: The New Adventures of Superman, announced that he joined the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

Dean Cain made the announcement in a video uploaded to his social media. He said, “I felt it was important to join with our first responders to help secure the safety of all Americans, not just talk about it. So I joined up.”

“And here’s your opportunity to join ICE,” he continued. “You can earn lots of greate benefits and pay. Since President Trump took office ICE has arrested hundreds of thousands of criminals including terrorists, rapists, murderers, pedophiles, MS-13 gang members, drug traffickers, you name it, very dangerous people who are no longer on the streets. You can defend your homeland and get great benefits like a $50,000 signing bonus. Think about that. Student loan repayment, legally. Enhanced retirement benefits and special pay for those in the field operations and law enforcement roles. I don’t get that special pay.”

“But you also don’t need an undergraduate degree. You can get to work right away,” Cain added. “So if you want to help save America, ICE is arresting the worst of the worst and removing them from America’s streets. I liked that. I voted for that. They need your help. We need your help to protect our homeland and our families.”

READ: The Sydney Sweeney Jeans Debate Is The Epitome Of The Devil Sending Two Errors

In a segment on Fox News, Cain was asked what he would be doing at ICE and whether he would be popping out of vans and arresting criminals. He answered, “I will do whatever Director Lyons wants me to do if that’s what it takes absolutely. I somehow doubt I’ll be in that position, but I’ll be there in heartbeat.”

“These brave men and women need someone to stand up for them,” he continued. “So rarely these days are we seeing that. … This is the kind of thing where people have to step up. I’m stepping up. Hopefully, a whole bunch of other former officers, former ICE Agents will step up and we’ll meet those recruitment goals immediately and we’ll help protect this country.”

Before becoming a member of ICE, Cain was a reserve officer of the St. Anthony Police Department in Idaho.

What do you make of Cain joining ICE?

NEXT: J.K. Rowling Predicts Women On The Gender Identity Bandwagon Will Pretend They Were Always TERFs In 10 Years