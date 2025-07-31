Rob Liefeld, the creator of Deadpool, bashed Marvel Studios latest film, Fantastic Four: First Steps as “impossibly dull & boring.”

In a post to X, Liefeld shared photos of his 5 PM Fantastic Four screening and wrote, “I can tell you why there is very little repeat biz on this film. It’s impossibly dull & boring.”

READ: 'Fantastic Four: First Steps' Expecting At Least 60% Decline In Second Weekend

In a subsequent post he added, “Buy these original Galactus comics. They are far superior in every way. Marvel had them digitally.”

Liefeld previously called for Disney to remove Kevin Feige as the leader of Marvel Studios following the box office failure of Captain America: Brave New World earlier this year.

He wrote, “Get Feige off the mound. He’s spent.”

READ: Report: Marvel Seeking "Younger Talent" For X-Men Movie To "Keep The Cost Down"

A month before this, during an episode of his Robservations podcast, he shared he would no longer be working with Marvel Comics and specifically pointed to how Kevin Feige treats comic book creators.

He said, “I got the message. The message was sent: You cannot attend the celebration of this film in New York City. It was meant to embarrass, diminish, defeat, mostly I think embarrass me. That’s not how it works. That just gives me more fuel. … I most certainly made that decision in that point of time that I can no longer work for Marvel Comics in any capacity. Because at some point, you go, ‘I received the message and the message is clear.’”

Liefeld later stated, “Kevin Feige does not treat comic book creators well. That is my personal experience.”

He went on to reiterate points he made throughout the episode specifically that these major Hollywood studios and producers have failed to properly credit the comic book creators and that they take their work for granted.

What do you make of Liefeld’s description of Fantastic Four: First Steps?

NEXT: South Park Delays Season 27 Episode 2 After Backlash Over Their Anti-Trump Season Premiere