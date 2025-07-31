Fandom Pulse

Fandom Pulse

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Ben L.'s avatar
Ben L.
Aug 4

Petty millionaire. The first Deadpool was nothing special, either.

Reply
Share
Captain Jack's avatar
Captain Jack
Aug 1

Boring? Perhaps to those already familiar with the story. To young children who have never seen a comic book the saga of the Silver Surfer/Galactus, etcetera is all new. I imagine this is all new to general audiences as well. "Failed to properly credit the comic book creators"? The title after "First Steps" read "The Fantastic Four was created by Stan Lee and Jack Kirby." There was a store in the movie in downtown Manhattan showing two men who looked like a young Stan Lee and Jack Kirby looking out the window. There was a giant quote from Jack Kirby after the credits. When Stan Lee was still alive he made a cameo in each of the MCU films. I'm not sure I understand Rob Liefeld's beef on this subject . . .

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Fandom Pulse · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture