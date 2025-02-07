Fandom Pulse

Fandom Pulse

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Mr0303's avatar
Mr0303
Feb 7, 2025

Feige likely views him as somebody who would demand money. Disney doesn’t like original creators, because they are a soulless IP factory.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Fandom Pulse · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture